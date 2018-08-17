See Photo Of Rihanna And Donald Glover Everyone Is Talking About Online

American Singer Rihanna and Donald Glover have left their fans wondering what is going on after their photo surfaced online.

In the photo, the“ Ocean’s 8” star is make-up free and rocks long braids while posing next to the “ This Is America ” rapper who went shirt less, wearing n0thing else but red pants and a gold chain.

The photo has been sending fans wild online with many speculating that the photo was taken in Cuba, which could possibly mean that the pair are working on a secret project together.

(Visited 3 times, 5 visits today)