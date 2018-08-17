MTN group adopts Flytxt’s technology across network

Flytxt, the independent market leader in intelligent customer engagement technology, has signed a deal with telecoms giant MTN Group to automate both inbound and outbound marketing across its entire network of more than 217 million subscribers.

The three-year licensing deal means that all the company’s operations across Africa and the Middle East will be using Flytxt’s flagship product NEON-dX to provide an improved, personalized service for MTN customers, resulting in higher product uptake and reduced customer churn.Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt, who confirmed the deal in a statement said: “NEON-dX will provide MTN Group with a unique competitive edge across its markets by allowing the firm to personalize engagement for each of their customers, resulting in an uplift in net revenue.

“MTN is a hugely respected global player, operating in one of the world’s fastest growing regions for mobile telecommunications, so we are delighted that they will be using NEON-dX across its footprint.

“Our relationship with the Group goes back to 2014 and this new agreement illustrates the value that our products and services have already brought to their business as well as the potential to boost revenue and cut churn even further.”

NEON-dX will be used for outbound marketing and inbound marketing across traditional and digital touch points.

The software will enable MTN to better understand its customers through learning their behaviour and predicting what they want in real time, creating deeper and longer relationships.

