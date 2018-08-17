iPhone 11 Release Date Leaks – Details below

Apple’s next iPhone update for 2018, according to the latest rumours, will see three new iPhone X-style handsets launched at the same time, including a larger iPhone X Plus and a cheaper LCD model. In this article we round up all the news about these phones’ release date, prices, design changes, tech specs and new features.

A new video shows dummy models of the new handsets, while icons in iOS 12 appear to confirm an all-screen design for the iPhone X Plus. And a research firm has predicted Apple Pencil support in the new handsets.For advice related to the current lineup, read our iPhone buying guide and roundup of the best iPhone deals. And we have a separate article addressing iPhone SE 2 rumours.

What will the 2018 iPhones be called?

There are enough potential names for the next iPhone that we could write a whole article just about that!

iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus (for the successors to the iPhone 8 models)

iPhone 11 and 11 Plus (aka iPhone XI and XI Plus)

iPhone Xs and Xs Plus

iPhone X Plus

Or just plain iPhone and iPhone Plus

Release date for the new iPhones

We expect the 2018 iPhones to be unveiled in September. This would be one year after the iPhone 8 launched, and fits Apple’s usual release calendar.

Mind you, in 2017 the company didn’t launch all of its new phones at the same time: the X arrived one month after the 8 and 8 Plus.

Is it likely that the new iPhones will have different launch dates in 2018? Probably not.

A Korean report in June claimed that the cheaper model wouldn’t arrive until November, but most analysts now believe production plans are back on schedule. Ming-Chi Kuo, for instance, says Apple is focused on ensuring all the new models are ready to meet the same shipping date, and claims that despite entering mass production later than the other models, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will hit stores at the same time.

How many new iPhones will Apple launch in 2018?

Most reports point to three.

That’s what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted back in November, adding that these would have the same all-screen design with the now-familiar notch. In January he followed up with more details:

5.8in OLED: the successor to the iPhone X, with largely same design.

6.5in OLED: a Plus version of the iPhone X, aka iPhone X Plus or XI Plus.

6.1in LCD: a cheaper iPhone with the same design as the X but slightly larger bezels ad an LCD display. It will feature Face ID but not 3D Touch and won’t have twin camera lenses on the rear.

New iPhone 2018: Screen sizes

There is some disagreement about the size of the largest model; an Olixar leak backs up the 6.5in measurement above, but Nikkei, citing “a source privy to the company’s product designs”, argues that it will be 6.3in.

But according to DigiTimes analyst Luke Lin, there will actually be four new iPhones, including an additional smaller handset:

5.7- to 5.8in LCD

6.0- to 6.1in LCD

6.0- to 6.1in OLED

6.4- to 6.5in OLED

We think that’s pushing it for a single event.

