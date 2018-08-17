Blackface Sues Wizkid And Banky W For Copyright Infringement – Details

Nigerian singer Blackface sues Wizkid and Banky W over what he regarded as a grad theft of his intellectual property.

The singer, who took to his Instagram page to make the announcement mentioned that he has kept quiet since 2011 and it was all because he felt music should not involve lawyers since he considers it as just an art.But surprisingly, same people that stole his songs turned against him to sue him and so he is also ready to take actions

Read his post below:

I have remained quiet while my name has been dragged in the mud the past few years. Some of Nigeria’s biggest artists have infringed on my copyrights but I always restricted myself to speaking out against this in the media.

Maybe because I always felt that music is an art and not really a business where you bring in lawyers and all that.That’s why I couldn’t believe when I was sued for N50m by the same people who stole my intellectual property.

I have nothing personal against Wizkid & Banky, in fact I can say I groove to both their music, but the fact is that they stole my song in 2011 and there’s clear evidence to prove it. We’ll allow the Court to decide.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)