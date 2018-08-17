A – Level Scholarships At Griffith University, Australia – 2018

Applications are invited for A – Level International Scholarships to applicants from selected countries who are looking to undergo a degree program at Griffith University, Australia.

The scholarship covers 10 % of tuition fees that will be deducted from undergraduate tuition fees only. Two deductions of 10 % of tuition fees will be applied in the first trimester and second trimester of the program. It will be applied by the Griffith University census date of each relevant trimester of the program.

Application Deadline:

Trimester 2 2018: Applications close Friday 18th May 2018 (For 9 July Commencement). Outcome notified by June 1st {CLOSED}

Trimester 3 2018: Applications close Friday 7th September 2018 ( For 29 October Commencement). Outcome notified by 21st September.

Eligible Countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana or Europe

Type: Undergraduate

To Be Taken At(Country): Australia

Eligibility: To be eligible for this program, applicants must:

be citizens of the above mentioned countries

Be commencing (not existing) and enrolling as a full-time student in an undergraduate degree in Trimester 1, 2 or 3 2018 at Griffith University.

have excellent results from previous educational programs

How To Apply: No application is required. Griffith International will identify eligible students at the time of assessment for entry into undergraduate programs.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

