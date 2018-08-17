2018 Privacy Data Practices Scholarships At University Of Copenhagen – Denmark

Are you a graduate looking to acquire a degree program in Denmark?

The Department of Information Studies, University of Copenhagen, Denmark is offering the Privacy Data Practices Scholarship Program to International students who wants to pursue a degree program at the Institution

Applications Deadline: 24th September 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD

Eligibility:

  • Applicants need to hold a two-year Master’s degree (120 ECTS) or the equivalent
  • Applicants must be International students
  • Applicants must have Excellent communication skills in English
  • Applicants must have applied or applying to University Of Copenhagen – Denmark
How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information

