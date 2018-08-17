2018 Privacy Data Practices Scholarships At University Of Copenhagen – Denmark

Are you a graduate looking to acquire a degree program in Denmark?

The Department of Information Studies, University of Copenhagen, Denmark is offering the Privacy Data Practices Scholarship Program to International students who wants to pursue a degree program at the Institution

Applications Deadline: 24th September 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD

Eligibility:

Applicants need to hold a two-year Master’s degree (120 ECTS) or the equivalent

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have Excellent communication skills in English

Applicants must have applied or applying to University Of Copenhagen – Denmark

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information

