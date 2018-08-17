2018 Privacy Data Practices Scholarships At University Of Copenhagen – Denmark
Are you a graduate looking to acquire a degree program in Denmark?
The Department of Information Studies, University of Copenhagen, Denmark is offering the Privacy Data Practices Scholarship Program to International students who wants to pursue a degree program at the Institution
Applications Deadline: 24th September 2018
Eligible Countries: International
Type: PhD
Eligibility:
- Applicants need to hold a two-year Master’s degree (120 ECTS) or the equivalent
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must have Excellent communication skills in English
- Applicants must have applied or applying to University Of Copenhagen – Denmark
Also Apply: 2018 Slovak Government Scholarships For International Students
How To Apply: Click Here To Apply
Visit The Official Website For More Information
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
Leave a Reply