UAC of Nigeria Plc Pre-NYSC Internship Scheme 2018 – Apply Now

UAC of Nigeria Plc. is a leading private sector enterprise with active participation in the development of the country since 1879. A diversified, food-focused company, UAC’s operations span the animal feeds, packaged foods, real estate, paints and logistics sectors of the economy.

We are committed to building and developing our people towards realizing their full potentials.Pre-NYSC Internship Scheme

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

LocationLagos

Job FieldGraduate Jobs Manufacturing

About the Pre-NYSC Internship Scheme

The Scheme which is a 6 months to 1 year internship programme, affords the intern a focused and personalized development through:

Structured Training

Exposure to a feel of a career in any of the company’s business functional areas

Career Counselling

Project Assignments

Eligibility

Master’s Degree holders from foreign and local institutions who have a minimum of 6 months period before they go for national service

Candidate should not be more than 25 years old as at time of application.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to UAC career website on www.uacnplc.com to apply

