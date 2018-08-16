UAC of Nigeria Plc Pre-NYSC Internship Scheme 2018 – Apply Now
UAC of Nigeria Plc. is a leading private sector enterprise with active participation in the development of the country since 1879. A diversified, food-focused company, UAC’s operations span the animal feeds, packaged foods, real estate, paints and logistics sectors of the economy.
We are committed to building and developing our people towards realizing their full potentials.Pre-NYSC Internship Scheme
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
LocationLagos
Job FieldGraduate Jobs Manufacturing
About the Pre-NYSC Internship Scheme
The Scheme which is a 6 months to 1 year internship programme, affords the intern a focused and personalized development through:
Structured Training
Exposure to a feel of a career in any of the company’s business functional areas
Career Counselling
Project Assignments
Eligibility
Master’s Degree holders from foreign and local institutions who have a minimum of 6 months period before they go for national service
Candidate should not be more than 25 years old as at time of application.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to UAC career website on www.uacnplc.com to apply
