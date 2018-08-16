Toptal Scholarships for Women 2018 – $10,000 Fully funded! – Apply Now

Globally, women are still underrepresented in many fields and positions of leadership. Toptal believes in providing opportunities for exceptional women to break through barriers and accomplish extraordinary outcomes. Toptal started this program to award five scholarships during 2018-⁠19 that will empower aspiring female leaders.

As part of our commitment to supporting women with great leadership potential Toptal has established the Toptal Scholarships contest.Toptal Scholarships for Women 2018

These scholarships provide assistance to women from around the world to help empower them to follow their passion and become leaders.

Toptal Scholarships for Women Eligibility:

The Scholarships Program is only available to individuals who consistently live and identify as women, age 16 and older.

This is an international Scholarship Program. However, you must be a legal resident or citizen of your country of residence to enter the Scholarship Program.

The Scholarship Program is not available to any resident or citizen of any country that prohibits the Scholarship Program or that is prohibited by U.S. law (e.g., the Crimea region of Ukraine, North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, or Syria). You may be asked to provide proof of residence, and any supporting documentation, in the interview stage of the application process.

The Scholarship program is not available to any person listed on any of the following (or similar) lists: Specially Designated Nationals and Consolidated Sanctions Lists (maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, U.S. Department of the Treasury); the Denied Persons, Entity, and Unverified Lists (maintained by the Bureau of Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce); and the Consolidated List of sanctions designations by the United Nations, European Union and United Kingdom.

Employees, clients, and contractors (including current talent engaged with or through Toptal) of Toptal, LLC as well as other companies involved in the conduct of this Scholarship Program, and any employees, members of the immediate families and households of any such employees and contractors of any of the foregoing are not eligible to enter.

Toptal Scholarships for Women Benefits:

USD 10,000 Scholarship – Meaningful support, so you can focus on developing yourself as a future leader.

One year of Mentorship- Mentoring from a Toptal expert with the skills and knowledge you need to set you on the right path.

How to Apply for Toptal Scholarships for Women:

No purchase is necessary to enter the Scholarships Program.

Team entries and the inclusion of any material that you did not create are not permitted.

The Scholarships Program begins at 9 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) on 25th July 2018 and application acceptance ends at 11:59 pm EST on the date specified below for that region. Applications received by Toptal before the start or after the end of these Scholarships Program start and end dates/times will not be eligible or accepted. Africa – 30 September 2018

Oceania – 31 October 2018

Asia – 30 November 2018

Europe – 31 January 2019

Americas – 31 March 2019

All of the following steps must be successfully completed to complete your application:

1. First, write a blog post on your chosen idea to change the world. The blog post (“Blog Post”) must clearly include the following sections:

• Your vision to change the world

• How you believe you can accomplish your goals

• Support and mentorship you need to accomplish your goals

• It must clearly and unambiguously reference Toptal Scholarships

2. Publish the Blog Post on your personal blog about your idea. The Blog Post must be at least 1,000 words. To be and remain eligible for the Scholarship Program, the Blog Post must remain posted during the entire Scholarship Program, including any period of awards.

3. Complete the application on www.toptal.com/scholarships-forwomen/apply. For your application to be eligible for entry, you must answer all application questions and your answers must be complete and accurate.

Application Deadline:

September 13, 2018, Winner Announced November 7, 2018.

