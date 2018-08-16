Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Recrutment at Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences – Apply Now

Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences is a Premier Private Medical University in Nigeria licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria. At Eko UNIMED we are obligated to perfection in Medical and Health Sciences.

Our institution has Memorandum of Understanding (M.O.U) with the Lagos State Government for the prospective medical students to use the facilities of some General Hospitals in the state for their Clinical Attachments.Contents

Open Jobs

Laboratory Scientist/Technologist I

Generator Maintenance Officer

Key Punch Operator

Clerical Officer

Confidential Secretary II

Librarian II

Librarian I

Administrative Officer I

Assistant Registrar

Senior System Analyst

Senior Laboratory Scientist/ Technologist

Accountant II

Accountant I

Principal Engineer

Senior Lecturer

Lecturer I

Professor

Associate Professor

Method of Application

Laboratory Scientist/Technologist I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND BA/BSc/HND

Experience4 – 6 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldMedical / Healthcare

Department:

Pharmacology

Biochemistry

Physiology

Anatomy

Medical Microbiology & Parasitology

Requirements

AIMLTS/ ANIST/ AIST or Full Technologist Diploma or City and Guilds in relevant fields or membership of recognized professional bodies i.e. NIST. National Diploma of the Institute of Medical Laboratory with Six (6) years post-qualification experience. OR B.Sc./HND in Medical Laboratory Science with certificate of registration with the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria for health Technologist with Four(4) years post-qualification experience.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)

go to method of application »

Generator Maintenance Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience6 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Requirements

Candidate should possess WASC/SSCE/GCE with Trade Test II and III or City& Guild plus Six (6) years practical experience

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Key Punch Operator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience3 – 5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Requirements

Certificate in Word Processing at 50 W.P.M with Five (5) years experience OR WASC/GCE/SSCE plus Certificate in Typewriting at 50 W.P.M. with Three (3) years experience.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Clerical Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience1 year

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Requirements

WASCE/SSCE/NECO/GCE with Five (5) Credits including English Language or its equivalent Working experience of One (l) year in relevant institution will be an advantage.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Confidential Secretary II

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND

Experience1 year

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Requirements

O.N.D in Secretarial Studies Certificate from a recognized institution not below Credit level with at least One (1) year experience (Industrial training is acceptable).

Proficiency in computer operations is required. OR WASC/GCE/SSCE in Five (5) papers including English Language plus RSA Stage II (100/35WPM) in Shorthand and Typewriting Proficiency in computer operations is required.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Librarian II

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Requirements

A good Honour Degree with minimum of Second Class (Lower), Higher Degree of Masters in Library Science.

Computer Knowledge is essential.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Librarian I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Requirements

A good Honours Degree with minimum of Second Class (Lower), Higher Degree of Masters in Library Science with Three (3) years of cognate experience. Scholarly publications will enhance the prospects of candidates.

Computer Knowledge is essential.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Administrative Officer I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience4 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Requirements

A good Honours Degree plus Four (4) years post-qualification experience. A Masters Degree will be an added advantage.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Assistant Registrar

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Requirements

A good Honours Degree plus seven (7) years relevant Administrative experience in a tertiary institution.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Senior System Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Requirements

A good Honours Degree in Computer Science/Informatics or other related discipline with formal training in System Analysis and Computer Programming plus Two (2) years additional experience in Computer Applications.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Senior Laboratory Scientist/ Technologist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND BA/BSc/HND

Experience7 – 9 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldMedical / Healthcare

Department:

Medical Microbiology & Parasitology

Biochemistry

Physiology

Anatomy

Pharmacology

Requirements

AIMLTS/ANIST/ AIST or Full Technologist Diploma or City and Guilds in relevant fields or membership of recognized professional bodies i.e. NIST. National Diploma of the Institute of Medical Laboratory with Nine (9) years post-qualification experience. OR B.Sc/HND in Medical Laboratory Science with certificate of registration of the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria for health Technologist with Seven (7) years post-qualification experience.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Accountant II

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience1 year

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Requirements

A good Honours Degree/ HND in Accounting plus One (1) year post-qualification experience.

Professional Examination I (PEI) of the ICAN or ACCA or ACMAI will be an added advantage.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Accountant I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Requirements

A good Honours Degree/HND in Accounting plus Three (3) years post-qualification experience. P.E. II of ICAN, ACCA or ACMA will be an added advantage.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Principal Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Requirements

B.Sc./HND Engineering with Ten (10) years post qualification experience and must be registered with appropriate professional body.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)

go to method of application »

Senior Lecturer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship

Experience1 – 3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEducation / Teaching

Department:

Chemical Pathology

Community Medicine

Medical Microbiology & Parasitology

Medical Biochemistry

Physiology

Human Anatomy

Haematology & Immunology

Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Histopathology & Forensic Medicine

Requirements

A good Honours Degree in the area of specialty with Higher Degree such as Doctorate, or where applicable holders of MBBS Degrees as appropriate with Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West Africa Postgraduate College or equivalent qualification;

Candidates must possess Ph.D with at least three (1) years teaching experience (where applicable) as Lecturer II or Ph.D with three (3) years experience in teaching/research in a University;

Must have demonstrated research capability through scholarly publications in reputable journals

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)

go to method of application »

Lecturer I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEducation / Teaching

Department:

Chemical Pathology

Community Medicine

Medical Microbiology & Parasitology

Medical Biochemistry

Physiology

Human Anatomy

Haematology & Immunology

Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Histopathology & Forensic Medicine

Requirements

A good Honours Degree in the area of specialty with Higher Degree such as Doctorate, or where applicable holders of MBBS Degrees as appropriate with Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West Africa Postgraduate College or equivalent qualification;

Candidates must possess PhD with at least three (3) years teaching experience (where applicable) as Lecturer II or Ph.D with three (3) years experience in teaching/research in a University;

Must have demonstrated research capability through scholarly publications in reputable journals.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)

go to method of application »

Professor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationPhD/Fellowship

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEducation / Teaching

Department:

Chemical Pathology

Community Medicine

Medical Microbiology & Parasitology

Medical Biochemistry

Physiology

Human Anatomy

Haematology & Immunology

Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Histopathology & Forensic Medicine

Requirements

Candidates must demonstrate clear evidence of scholarship through considerable academic publications in the speciality; and as well have at least ten (10) years post Doctorate/Fellowship (National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West Africa Postgraduate College and other equivalent Fellowship qualification as applicable to the area of specialization). An Associate Professor of at least three (3) years in a University may also apply.

A First Degree in Medicine is required where applicable. Candidates should have demonstrable capacity to participate in inter/multi-disciplinary research, ability to provide academic leadership, in addition to reasonable administrative experience.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)

go to method of application »

Associate Professor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationPhD/Fellowship

Experience8 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEducation / Teaching

Department:

Chemical Pathology

Community Medicine

Medical Microbiology & Parasitology

Medical Biochemistry

Physiology

Human Anatomy

Haematology & Immunology

Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Histopathology & Forensic Medicine

Requirements

Candidates must demonstrate clear evidence of scholarship through considerable academic publications in the specialty; and as well have at least eight (8) years post Doctorate/Fellowship (National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West Africa Postgraduate College and other equivalent Fellowship qualification as applicable to the area of specialization).

A Senior Lecturer of at least three (3) years in a University may also apply. A First Degree in Medicine is required where applicable. Considerable experience in Teaching/Research in a University. Candidates should have demonstrable capacity to participate in inter/multi-disciplinary research, ability to provide academic leadership, in addition to reasonable administrative experience.

Salary

Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should submit Fifteen (15) copies which should include photocopies of candidates credentials (O’level result inclusive), Fifteen (15) copies signed Curriculum Vitae. Fifteen (15) copies to be presented in the following order:

Name in Full with Surname first (Boldly Written)

Place and date of Birth

State of Origin

Permanent Address

Current Postal Address

Nationality

Marital Status

Number and Ages of Children

Academic/Professional Qualifications (with dates and institution)

Statement of experience including full details of former and present position

Current Research

List of Publications

Other activities outside current employment

Name, Address and Telephone Numbers of Three (3) referees

Telephone and E-mail Address (SELF)

Proposed date of Availability for duty if appointed.

Candidates should please include Three (3) self-addressed envelopes with Fifty Naira Only (N50:00) stamp on each. All applications with credentials should be addressed to:

The Registrar,

Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences,

Cele Bus Stop, Ijanikin,

Eko University Road, Ijanikin,

P.M.B. 2009, Ijanikin,

Lagos State.

Note: Candidates would be welcome for Sabbatical and Contract Appointment in the University.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)