Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Recrutment at Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences – Apply Now
Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences is a Premier Private Medical University in Nigeria licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria. At Eko UNIMED we are obligated to perfection in Medical and Health Sciences.
Our institution has Memorandum of Understanding (M.O.U) with the Lagos State Government for the prospective medical students to use the facilities of some General Hospitals in the state for their Clinical Attachments.Contents
Open Jobs
Laboratory Scientist/Technologist I
Generator Maintenance Officer
Key Punch Operator
Clerical Officer
Confidential Secretary II
Librarian II
Librarian I
Administrative Officer I
Assistant Registrar
Senior System Analyst
Senior Laboratory Scientist/ Technologist
Accountant II
Accountant I
Principal Engineer
Senior Lecturer
Lecturer I
Professor
Associate Professor
Method of Application
Laboratory Scientist/Technologist I
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND BA/BSc/HND
Experience4 – 6 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldMedical / Healthcare
Department:
Pharmacology
Biochemistry
Physiology
Anatomy
Medical Microbiology & Parasitology
Requirements
AIMLTS/ ANIST/ AIST or Full Technologist Diploma or City and Guilds in relevant fields or membership of recognized professional bodies i.e. NIST. National Diploma of the Institute of Medical Laboratory with Six (6) years post-qualification experience. OR B.Sc./HND in Medical Laboratory Science with certificate of registration with the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria for health Technologist with Four(4) years post-qualification experience.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)
Generator Maintenance Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)
Experience6 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Requirements
Candidate should possess WASC/SSCE/GCE with Trade Test II and III or City& Guild plus Six (6) years practical experience
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Key Punch Operator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)
Experience3 – 5 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Requirements
Certificate in Word Processing at 50 W.P.M with Five (5) years experience OR WASC/GCE/SSCE plus Certificate in Typewriting at 50 W.P.M. with Three (3) years experience.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Clerical Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)
Experience1 year
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Requirements
WASCE/SSCE/NECO/GCE with Five (5) Credits including English Language or its equivalent Working experience of One (l) year in relevant institution will be an advantage.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Confidential Secretary II
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND
Experience1 year
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Requirements
O.N.D in Secretarial Studies Certificate from a recognized institution not below Credit level with at least One (1) year experience (Industrial training is acceptable).
Proficiency in computer operations is required. OR WASC/GCE/SSCE in Five (5) papers including English Language plus RSA Stage II (100/35WPM) in Shorthand and Typewriting Proficiency in computer operations is required.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Librarian II
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Requirements
A good Honour Degree with minimum of Second Class (Lower), Higher Degree of Masters in Library Science.
Computer Knowledge is essential.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Librarian I
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience3 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Requirements
A good Honours Degree with minimum of Second Class (Lower), Higher Degree of Masters in Library Science with Three (3) years of cognate experience. Scholarly publications will enhance the prospects of candidates.
Computer Knowledge is essential.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Administrative Officer I
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience4 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Requirements
A good Honours Degree plus Four (4) years post-qualification experience. A Masters Degree will be an added advantage.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Assistant Registrar
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience7 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Requirements
A good Honours Degree plus seven (7) years relevant Administrative experience in a tertiary institution.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Senior System Analyst
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience2 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldICT / Computer
Requirements
A good Honours Degree in Computer Science/Informatics or other related discipline with formal training in System Analysis and Computer Programming plus Two (2) years additional experience in Computer Applications.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Senior Laboratory Scientist/ Technologist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND BA/BSc/HND
Experience7 – 9 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldMedical / Healthcare
Department:
Medical Microbiology & Parasitology
Biochemistry
Physiology
Anatomy
Pharmacology
Requirements
AIMLTS/ANIST/ AIST or Full Technologist Diploma or City and Guilds in relevant fields or membership of recognized professional bodies i.e. NIST. National Diploma of the Institute of Medical Laboratory with Nine (9) years post-qualification experience. OR B.Sc/HND in Medical Laboratory Science with certificate of registration of the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria for health Technologist with Seven (7) years post-qualification experience.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Accountant II
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience1 year
LocationLagos
Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit
Requirements
A good Honours Degree/ HND in Accounting plus One (1) year post-qualification experience.
Professional Examination I (PEI) of the ICAN or ACCA or ACMAI will be an added advantage.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Accountant I
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience3 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit
Requirements
A good Honours Degree/HND in Accounting plus Three (3) years post-qualification experience. P.E. II of ICAN, ACCA or ACMA will be an added advantage.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Principal Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience10 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Requirements
B.Sc./HND Engineering with Ten (10) years post qualification experience and must be registered with appropriate professional body.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUNASS)
Senior Lecturer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship
Experience1 – 3 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldEducation / Teaching
Department:
Chemical Pathology
Community Medicine
Medical Microbiology & Parasitology
Medical Biochemistry
Physiology
Human Anatomy
Haematology & Immunology
Pharmacology & Therapeutics
Histopathology & Forensic Medicine
Requirements
A good Honours Degree in the area of specialty with Higher Degree such as Doctorate, or where applicable holders of MBBS Degrees as appropriate with Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West Africa Postgraduate College or equivalent qualification;
Candidates must possess Ph.D with at least three (1) years teaching experience (where applicable) as Lecturer II or Ph.D with three (3) years experience in teaching/research in a University;
Must have demonstrated research capability through scholarly publications in reputable journals
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)
Lecturer I
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship
Experience3 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldEducation / Teaching
Department:
Chemical Pathology
Community Medicine
Medical Microbiology & Parasitology
Medical Biochemistry
Physiology
Human Anatomy
Haematology & Immunology
Pharmacology & Therapeutics
Histopathology & Forensic Medicine
Requirements
A good Honours Degree in the area of specialty with Higher Degree such as Doctorate, or where applicable holders of MBBS Degrees as appropriate with Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West Africa Postgraduate College or equivalent qualification;
Candidates must possess PhD with at least three (3) years teaching experience (where applicable) as Lecturer II or Ph.D with three (3) years experience in teaching/research in a University;
Must have demonstrated research capability through scholarly publications in reputable journals.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)
Professor
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationPhD/Fellowship
Experience10 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldEducation / Teaching
Department:
Chemical Pathology
Community Medicine
Medical Microbiology & Parasitology
Medical Biochemistry
Physiology
Human Anatomy
Haematology & Immunology
Pharmacology & Therapeutics
Histopathology & Forensic Medicine
Requirements
Candidates must demonstrate clear evidence of scholarship through considerable academic publications in the speciality; and as well have at least ten (10) years post Doctorate/Fellowship (National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West Africa Postgraduate College and other equivalent Fellowship qualification as applicable to the area of specialization). An Associate Professor of at least three (3) years in a University may also apply.
A First Degree in Medicine is required where applicable. Candidates should have demonstrable capacity to participate in inter/multi-disciplinary research, ability to provide academic leadership, in addition to reasonable administrative experience.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)
Associate Professor
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationPhD/Fellowship
Experience8 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldEducation / Teaching
Department:
Chemical Pathology
Community Medicine
Medical Microbiology & Parasitology
Medical Biochemistry
Physiology
Human Anatomy
Haematology & Immunology
Pharmacology & Therapeutics
Histopathology & Forensic Medicine
Requirements
Candidates must demonstrate clear evidence of scholarship through considerable academic publications in the specialty; and as well have at least eight (8) years post Doctorate/Fellowship (National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West Africa Postgraduate College and other equivalent Fellowship qualification as applicable to the area of specialization).
A Senior Lecturer of at least three (3) years in a University may also apply. A First Degree in Medicine is required where applicable. Considerable experience in Teaching/Research in a University. Candidates should have demonstrable capacity to participate in inter/multi-disciplinary research, ability to provide academic leadership, in addition to reasonable administrative experience.
Salary
Salary will be in accordance with the appropriate salary scale in the Nigerian University system. (CONUASS)
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should submit Fifteen (15) copies which should include photocopies of candidates credentials (O’level result inclusive), Fifteen (15) copies signed Curriculum Vitae. Fifteen (15) copies to be presented in the following order:
Name in Full with Surname first (Boldly Written)
Place and date of Birth
State of Origin
Permanent Address
Current Postal Address
Nationality
Marital Status
Number and Ages of Children
Academic/Professional Qualifications (with dates and institution)
Statement of experience including full details of former and present position
Current Research
List of Publications
Other activities outside current employment
Name, Address and Telephone Numbers of Three (3) referees
Telephone and E-mail Address (SELF)
Proposed date of Availability for duty if appointed.
Candidates should please include Three (3) self-addressed envelopes with Fifty Naira Only (N50:00) stamp on each. All applications with credentials should be addressed to:
The Registrar,
Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences,
Cele Bus Stop, Ijanikin,
Eko University Road, Ijanikin,
P.M.B. 2009, Ijanikin,
Lagos State.
Note: Candidates would be welcome for Sabbatical and Contract Appointment in the University.
