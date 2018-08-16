NYSC 2018 Batch B Stream II Orientation Camp Time Tables

The Management of the NYSE has scheduled the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 Orientation course to commence Tuesday 28th August, 2018 Nationwide and all PCMs are to proceed to their Orientation camps at the camp addresses indicated in their call-up letters.

They are also advised to read the instructions on their Call-up Letters and adhere to them strictly and also to set out on time to avoid late night travels.An internal memo broke out that contains the details and timetable for the NYSC 2018 batch B stream II orientation course.

See the details below:

