New Job Openings at Bridge International Academies – Apply Now

Bridge International Academies is the world’s largest and fastest-growing chain of primary and pre-primary schools with more than 400 academies and 120,000 pupils in Kenya and Uganda.

We democratize the right to succeed by giving families living in poverty access to the high-quality education that will allow their children to live a very different life.Contents

Open Jobs

Quantity Surveyor

Program Associate – Construction

Real Estate Program Associate

Senior Quantity Surveyor

Quality Assurance Associate

Regional Manager

Quantity Surveyor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldBuilding and Construction

About the Role

The Quantity Surveyor shall be responsible for all aspects of cost advice, planning and control including specifications control, cost computation, budgets & budget control, payment planning, payment process & control, budget forecasting & project cash projections and cost studies/surveys including cost comparatives, component/elemental cost analyses and real-time cost performance analyses.

What You Will Do

Providing general cost planning and control advice for decision making.

Formulating and updating all necessary tools for data collection, process planning, monitoring and control, and analyses.

Prescribing and constantly reviewing specifications, work methods, processes and procedures with a view towards maximizing cost efficiency.

Carrying out cost computations, preparation of budget templates, budget reviews and updates.

Formulating, reviewing, monitoring and updating payment processes, procedures, controls and tools in consultation with the Finance Department.

Reviewing and approving payment documentation including site documents, relevant procurement and accounting documents

Determination and forecasting of construction costs including adjustment policy, planning and implementation.

Determining periodic workload-based construction funds requirements as required for financial decision-making.

Carrying out cost studies and surveys including cost comparatives, component/elemental cost analyses and real-time cost performance analyses.

Carrying out life-cycle cost projections, estimations and computations for decision making

What You Should Have

Relevant Professional registration

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a busy and dynamic work environment

Handled multiple projects in multiple locations concurrently.

Excellent knowledge of the Nigerian construction market.

Degree in Quantity Surveying.

You’re Also

A detailed doer – You have a track record of getting things done. You’re organized and responsive. You take ownership of every idea you touch and execute it to a fine level of detail, setting targets, engaging others, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You can multi-task dozens of such projects at once and never lose sight of the details. Likely, you have some experience in a startup or social enterprise.

A creative problem-solver – Growing any enterprise from scratch comes with massive and constant challenges. On top of that, Bridge works in often challenging, low-resource communities and runs on fees averaging just $6 a month per pupil. You need to be flexible and ready to get everything done effectively, quickly, and affordably with the materials at hand. Every dollar you spend is a dollar our customers, who live on less than $2 a day, will have to pay for.

A customer advocate – Our customers – these families living on less than $2 a day per person – never leave your mind. You know them, get them, have shared a meal with them (or would be happy to in the future). Every decision you make considers their customer benefit, experience, and value.

A life-long learner – You believe you can always do better. You welcome constructive criticism and provide it freely to others. You know you only get better tomorrow when others point out where you’ve missed things or failed today.

go to method of application »

Program Associate – Construction

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldBuilding and Construction

About the Role

The Construction team is responsible for all construction works required in Academies.

The Programme Associate, Construction is the “glue” that keeps everything together – managing interdependencies and working with managers and individual contributors alike to ensure that targets are met and processes are followed.

This is a position that requires extreme attention to detail/speed and the organizational/strategic savvy to manage stakeholders effectively.

You will be in a highly visible position in a high-pressure environment where targets and deadlines matter, and where you will need to understand the intricate details of how a physical planning permit is obtained, and the general framework/milestones for academy construction.

You will need to be extremely responsive and systems-minded.

Ultimately, you will be a part of every single academy that launches at Bridge through your work.

What You Will Do

Manage the real estate lifecycle across all active plots; you should know every detail there is to know, and be able to report on the statuses/issues with every plot

Monitor new plots submitted through the GIS system; coordinating with legal for validation of deals

Manage of daily work plans for field staff including validating schedules and work output

Organise Real Estate files and ensure all documentation and process are in order

Provide general administrative support to your supervisor and the rest of the team as needed

What You Should Have

B.A/B.Sc degree with at least 2 years of work experience

Project management experience in fast-paced environments with clear cut targets

Experience coordinating projects within Real Estate, Physical Planning, or Construction preferred

Experience working in startups/fast-growth companies a HUGE plus

Tech/systems savvy; great with Microsoft Office and learning new tech products.

You’re also:

A detailed doer – You have a track record of getting things done. You’re organized and responsive. You take ownership of every idea you touch and execute it to a fine level of detail, setting targets, engaging others, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You can multi-task dozens of such projects at once and never lose sight of the details. Likely, you have some experience in a startup or social enterprise.

A creative problem-solver – Growing any enterprise from scratch comes with massive and constant challenges. On top of that, Bridge works in often challenging, low-resource communities and runs on fees averaging just $6 a month per pupil. You need to be flexible and ready to get everything done effectively, quickly, and affordably with the materials at hand. Every dollar you spend is a dollar our customers, who live on less than $2 a day, will have to pay for.

A customer advocate – Our customers – these families living on less than $2 a day per person – never leave your mind. You know them, get them, have shared a meal with them (or would be happy to in the future). Every decision you make considers their customer benefit, experience, and value.

A life-long learner – You believe you can always do better. You welcome constructive criticism and provide it freely to others. You know you only get better tomorrow when others point out where you’ve missed things or failed today.

go to method of application »

Real Estate Program Associate

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldReal Estate

Job Description

About the Role:

The Real Estate team identifies potential land deals in target communities and executes on leases.

The Programme Associate, Real Estate is the “glue” that keeps everything together – managing interdependencies and working with managers and individual contributors alike to ensure that targets are met and processes are followed.

This is a position that requires extreme attention to detail/speed and the organizational/strategic savvy to manage stakeholders effectively.

You will be in a highly visible position in a high-pressure environment where targets and deadlines matter, and where you will need to understand the intricate details of how a physical planning permit is obtained, and the general framework/milestones for academy construction.

You will need to be extremely responsive and syste-ms-minded. Ultimately, you will be a part of every single academy that launches at Bridge through your work in Real Estate

Responsibilities

What You Will Do:

Manage the real estate lifecycle across all active plots; you should know every detail there is to know, and be able to report on the statuses/issues with every plot

Monitor new plots submitted through the GIS system; coordinating with legal for validation of deals

Manage of daily work plans for field staff including validating schedules and work output

Organise Real Estate files and ensure all documentation and process are in order

Provide general administrative support to your supervisor and the rest of the team as needed

Requirements

What You Should Have:

BA/BS Degree with at least 2 years of work experience

Project management experience in fast-paced environments with clear cut targets

Experience coordinating projects within Real Estate, Physical Planning, or Construction preferred

Experience working in startups/fast-growth companies a HUGE plus

Tech/systems savvy; great with Microsoft Office and learning new tech products.

You’re also:

A detailed doer – You have a track record of getting things done. You’re organized and responsive. You take ownership of every idea you touch and execute it to a fine level of detail, setting targets, engaging others, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You can multi-task dozens of such projects at once and never lose sight of the details. Likely, you have some experience in a startup or social enterprise.

A creative problem-solver – Growing any enterprise from scratch comes with massive and constant challenges. On top of that, Bridge works in often challenging, low-resource communities and runs on fees averaging just $6 a month per pupil. You need to be flexible and ready to get everything done effectively, quickly, and affordably with the materials at hand. Every dollar you spend is a dollar our customers, who live on less than $2 a day, will have to pay for.

A customer advocate – Our customers – these families living on less than $2 a day per person – never leave your mind. You know them, get them, have shared a meal with them (or would be happy to in the future). Every decision you make considers their customer benefit, experience, and value.

A life-long learner – You believe you can always do better. You welcome constructive criticism and provide it freely to others. You know you only get better tomorrow when others point out where you’ve missed things or failed today.

go to method of application »

Senior Quantity Surveyor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldBuilding and Construction

About the Role

The Senior Quantity Surveyor shall be responsible for all aspects of cost advice, planning and control including specifications control, cost computation, budgets & budget control, payment planning, payment process & control, budget forecasting & project cash projections and cost studies/surveys including cost comparatives, component/elemental cost analyses and real-time cost performance analyses.

What You Will Do

Providing general cost planning and control advice for decision making.

Formulating and updating all necessary tools for data collection, process planning, monitoring and control, and analyses.

Prescribing and constantly reviewing specifications, work methods, processes and procedures with a view towards maximizing cost efficiency.

Carrying out cost computations, preparation of budget templates, budget reviews and updates.

Formulating, reviewing, monitoring and updating payment processes, procedures, controls and tools in consultation with the Finance Department.

Reviewing and approving payment documentation including site documents, relevant procurement and accounting documents

Determination and forecasting of construction costs including adjustment policy, planning and implementation.

Determining periodic workload-based construction funds requirements as required for financial decision-making.

Carrying out cost studies and surveys including cost comparatives, component/elemental cost analyses and real-time cost performance analyses.

Carrying out life-cycle cost projections, estimations and computations for decision making

What You Should Have

Relevant Professional registration

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a busy and dynamic work environment

Handled multiple projects in multiple locations concurrently.

Excellent knowledge of the Nigerian construction market.

Degree in Quantity Surveying.

You’re Also

A detailed doer – You have a track record of getting things done. You’re organized and responsive. You take ownership of every idea you touch and execute it to a fine level of detail, setting targets, engaging others, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You can multi-task dozens of such projects at once and never lose sight of the details. Likely, you have some experience in a startup or social enterprise.

A creative problem-solver – Growing any enterprise from scratch comes with massive and constant challenges. On top of that, Bridge works in often challenging, low-resource communities and runs on fees averaging just $6 a month per pupil. You need to be flexible and ready to get everything done effectively, quickly, and affordably with the materials at hand. Every dollar you spend is a dollar our customers, who live on less than $2 a day, will have to pay for.

A customer advocate – Our customers – these families living on less than $2 a day per person – never leave your mind. You know them, get them, have shared a meal with them (or would be happy to in the future). Every decision you make considers their customer benefit, experience, and value.

A life-long learner – You believe you can always do better. You welcome constructive criticism and provide it freely to others. You know you only get better tomorrow when others point out where you’ve missed things or failed today.

go to method of application »

Quality Assurance Associate

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldEducation / Teaching

Job Description

Quality Assurance Associates are the eyes and ears of the organization.

Quality Assurance Associates are part of an existing highly-trained quality monitoring team focusing on systematic academy-level monitoring.

What You Will Do

Ensure schools are compliant with procedural requirements through processes of quality control and audit checklists of academy operations and management tools, materials and processes by:

Paying visits to a set schools each day (as assigned by the Quality Assurance Manager)

Performing audits via the smartphone

Reporting the information back to HQ.

Provide valuable insights into critical operational issues based on school visit observations

Work with HQ to ensure that the school teaching and management systems and tools are well implemented and maintained as per Bridge standards at individual schools both by School Heads and by teachers.

Quality Assurance Associates will travel every single day to schools and are expected to spend a fair amount of time on the road.

What You Should Have

A-Level certificate. High Diploma or University graduate is an added advantage.

Professional Requirements

Highly organized, detail-oriented and able to manage multiple tasks within tight deadlines

Hard working with a positive can-do attitude; is able and willing to take on any challenge

Able to “stand his/her ground” and not be convinced by any School heads , teachers or anyone to change the audit information

Mature and independent – supervision will largely be done from HQ while you operate in the field

Adept at using the smartphone and email programs.

Aptitude for learning new IT systems/applications

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Prior experience conducting audits or experience in a quality assurance role is a plus

Willingness to travel every day in all weather.

Competencies

The right hire for this position is someone with a keen eye for details, organized and a strong sense integrity.

You report what you see and cannot be persuaded to falsify or omit information because you understand that accurate information is important to driving continuous improvement.

You are someone with a strong desire for excellence and making sure standards are met.

You Are Also:

Proactive – You don’t always need supervision and you are a self-starter. Your personal drive to succeed and deliver keeps you working when you may not have a supervisor with you.

A detailed doer – You have a track record of getting things done. You’re organized and responsive. You take ownership of every idea you touch and execute it to a fine level of detail, setting targets, engaging others, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You can multi-task dozens of such projects at once and never lose sight of the details. Likely, you have some experience in a start-up or other rapid-growth company.

A networking mastermind – You excel at meeting new people and turning them into advocates. You communicate in a clear, conscientious, and effective way in both written and oral speech. You can influence strangers in the course of a single conversation. Allies and colleagues will go to bat for your ideas.

A creative problem-solver- Growing any business from scratch comes with massive and constant challenges. On top of that, Bridge works in volatile, low-resource communities and runs on fees averaging around $7 a month per pupil. You need to be flexible and ready to get everything done effectively, quickly, and affordably with the materials at hand.

A customer advocate- Our customers – these families living on less than $2 a day per person – never leave your mind. You know them, get them, have shared a meal with them (or would be happy to in the future). You would never shrink back from shaking a parent’s hand or picking up a crying child, no matter what the person was wearing or looked like. Every decision you make considers their customer benefit, experience, and value.

A malleable learner -You believe you can always do better. You welcome constructive criticism and provide it freely to others. You know you only get better tomorrow when others point out where you’ve missed things or failed today.

go to method of application »

Regional Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

About the Role

Bridge ensures efficient management of its schools through a schools organizational structure that divides schools into regions and territories and assigns management oversight of each region to one supervisor

An Area Manager is responsible for the management of a group of schools and Area Managers report to a Regional Manager who in turn is responsible for the success of that school region or territory

The schools are situated in various communities across the state in Nigeria to which you are assigned

What You Will Do

Work closely with a large group of schools and area managers in your territory to ensure that they are operating at the highest levels.

Provide management oversight to area managers in your region or territory and ensure operating performance, and instructional targets are met.

Provide coaching and mentoring to area managers in your region to help develop their management skills and support achievement of their academy goals.

Regional Managers completely own (and therefore, are accountable for) the performance metrics of all of the schools in their territory, as measured by financial, operational and instructional benchmarks

This role requires a constant presence at the schools and close interaction with each School Head to ensure that there is continuous bi-directional communication and coaching.

In addition to interactions with schools, the Regional Manager is expected to build close relationships with the local and state level government officials, the traditional and local community leaders, and Parents of the children in the school to promote the importance of education, garner support for the school and education ministry’s activities as it relates to their children and to keep a constant monitor on their feedback.

Must be ready to travel on a daily basis to schools in your region. The schools are situated in various communities across the state in Nigeria to which you are assigned.

Professional Requirements

Must be dynamic, articulate, organized with an attention to detail

Must have demonstrated capacity to plan, prioritize and deliver tasks on time to meet goals in a high pressure environment

Must be passionate about following processes and procedures and be extremely data-driven

Must be passionate about education and schooling in general

Must be comfortable working in low income communities

Must have respect and sensitivity towards cultural, gender, ethnicity and religious diversity

Must have maturity and confidence in dealing with high ranking official of government institutions, international institutions and non- government institutions

Willingness to have tough conversations when circumstances require it and to take a “no nonsense” approach to driving business results.

High level of energy and enthusiasm so as to be effective in a fast paced environment with multiple demands.

Desired Qualifications and Skills

This role would suit someone who has extensive experience doing community based work, field management expertise and strong people management and program management skills.

Degree qualified with at least 5 years of professional work experience

Prior team leadership experience using a hands-on role model approach to management and the ability to coach and motivate others to achieve results

Proven ability to drive results

Passion for providing outstanding customer service

Excellent practical problem solving skills with the ability to multi-task and prioritize effectively

Previous experience building relationships with government and community officials

A passion for what we do is essential and experience in low cost education environments or in the public schooling environment is an advantage.

This is a demanding but extremely rewarding role and we welcome applications from committed and driven individuals who will thrive on a leadership challenge and achieve business results while changing the lives of underserved children.

You Are Also

Proactive – You don’t always need supervision and you are a self-starter. Your personal drive to succeed and deliver keeps you working when you may not have a supervisor with you.

A detailed doer – You have a track record of getting things done. You’re organized and responsive. You take ownership of every idea you touch and execute it to a fine level of detail, setting targets, engaging others, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You can multi-task dozens of such projects at once and never lose sight of the details. Likely, you have some experience in a start-up or other rapid-growth company.

A networking mastermind- You excel at meeting new people and turning them into advocates. You communicate in a clear, conscientious, and effective way in both written and oral speech. You can influence strangers in the course of a single conversation. Allies and colleagues will go to bat for your ideas.

A creative problem-solver- Growing any business from scratch comes with massive and constant challenges. On top of that, Bridge works in volatile, low-resource communities and runs on fees averaging around $7 a month per pupil. You need to be flexible and ready to get everything done effectively, quickly, and affordably with the materials at hand.

A customer advocate- Our customers – these families living on less than $2 a day per person – never leave your mind. You know them, get them, have shared a meal with them (or would be happy to in the future). You would never shrink back from shaking a parent’s hand or picking up a crying child, no matter what the person was wearing or looked like. Every decision you make considers their customer benefit, experience, and value.

A malleable learner -You believe you can always do better. You welcome constructive criticism and provide it freely to others. You know you only get better tomorrow when others point out where you’ve missed things or failed today.

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)