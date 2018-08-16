Motorbike Designed By AK-47 Maker Set To Join Vladimir Putin’s Motorcade In 2019 – Photo

How cool can a Presidential Motorcade really be without a bunch of motorcycles surrounding it?

Russia Vladimir Putin’s Presidential Motorcade will get new convoy motorcycle by 2019 after completing its test drive on the Formula One racetrack in the Russia last year.The motorcycle named Izh is designed by Kalashnikov Concern, the manufacturer of the most popular and widely used assault rifles in the world ,Kalashnikov AK-47 .

It will be manufactured by Rostec ,the same company that built Putin’s new Limousine.Rostec also plans to send the monster bike for mass production.

Head of Rostec says

“We have shown the prototype, and our current goal is to create a truly innovative product, in accordance with all safety regulations”

The all-black 510kg concept bike can travel up to 250km/h (155mph) and will accelerate to 100 km/h in just 3.5s

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

