Insurer unveils new service to industry offerings

AXA Mansard Plc has launched the First Responder Service, which aims to support customers whose vehicles are insured with the company whenever they are involved in road accident.

The service is an initiative, meant to provide immediate assistance to customers on AXA Mansard’s retail motor insurance plan at the scene of an accident.

The service also aims to reduce turnaround time for service delivery to customers.

With the introduction of the new service, customers with vehicles worth a minimum of N3million will have access to trained First Responder Officers.The officers will provide on-the-spot assistance to eligible customers at the scene of an accident, access damage to customers’ vehicles and start the claims settlement process with a view to concluding it rapidly.

The Divisional Director, Retail Solutions, AXA Mansard Insurance, Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi, said: “We are delighted to introduce AXA First Responder service to our motor insurance subscribers.”

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)