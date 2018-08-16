Graduate Account Officer at Connig Technoserve Limited – Apply Here
Connig Technoserve is a dynamic telecommunications and information technology services provider operating in Nigeria and parts of West Africa.
We provide customized, professional and turnkey services ranging from planning to rollout to maintenance throughout the product life cycle. We are managed by a team of professionals who are long term players in the IT and Telecommunications field.Account Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience1 – 3 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs
Duties
Create jobs IDs on sage 50
Post transaction to sage, with proper reference to Job ID
Prepare monthly, Quarterly reports on Project Managers Expense sheet.
Track expenses and process expense reports
Reconcile accounts payable transactions
Prepare analysis of accounts
Monitor accounts to ensure payments are up to date
Resolve invoice discrepancies and issues
Reconcile payment with disbursement for field engineers across all projects
Provide supporting documentation for audits
Reconciling bank balances with the ledgers.
Admin functions
Requirements
B.Sc graduate in Accounting or Finance or any related field
Candidate must reside within Lekki and environs.
Education and Experience:
Knowledge of accounts payable
Knowledge of general accounting procedures
Knowledge of Sage 50 accounting software
Proficient in data entry and management
1-3 years accounts payable or general accounting experience
Key Competencies:
Organizing and prioritizing
Attention to detail and accuracy
Confidentiality
Judgment
Communication skills
Information management skills
Problem-solving skills
Team work
Ability to meet deadlines
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: hr@connigtechnoserve.com
Note: Notice period should be at least a Week or Immediate Hire.
