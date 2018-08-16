Graduate Account Officer at Connig Technoserve Limited – Apply Here

Connig Technoserve is a dynamic telecommunications and information technology services provider operating in Nigeria and parts of West Africa.

We provide customized, professional and turnkey services ranging from planning to rollout to maintenance throughout the product life cycle. We are managed by a team of professionals who are long term players in the IT and Telecommunications field.Account Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience1 – 3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Duties

Create jobs IDs on sage 50

Post transaction to sage, with proper reference to Job ID

Prepare monthly, Quarterly reports on Project Managers Expense sheet.

Track expenses and process expense reports

Reconcile accounts payable transactions

Prepare analysis of accounts

Monitor accounts to ensure payments are up to date

Resolve invoice discrepancies and issues

Reconcile payment with disbursement for field engineers across all projects

Provide supporting documentation for audits

Reconciling bank balances with the ledgers.

Admin functions

Requirements

B.Sc graduate in Accounting or Finance or any related field

Candidate must reside within Lekki and environs.

Education and Experience:

Knowledge of accounts payable

Knowledge of general accounting procedures

Knowledge of Sage 50 accounting software

Proficient in data entry and management

1-3 years accounts payable or general accounting experience

Key Competencies:

Organizing and prioritizing

Attention to detail and accuracy

Confidentiality

Judgment

Communication skills

Information management skills

Problem-solving skills

Team work

Ability to meet deadlines

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: hr@connigtechnoserve.com

Note: Notice period should be at least a Week or Immediate Hire.

