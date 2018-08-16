General Electric NYSC Intern Programme for Young Nigerians, 2018 – Apply Now

Applications are currently ongoing for the General Electric NYSC Intern Programme for Young Nigerians, 2018. Interested young Nigerians should see the eligibility criteria below as well as the application details.

GE has been operating in Nigeria for over 40 years, with businesses spanning a number of key sectors including aviation, power, oil and gas, healthcare, and rail transportation. In the past five years, there has been a renewed focus on the country with an eye on new service facilities and employment of more local talent to expand the company’s capabilities. GE’s portfolio of technology solutions is well aligned with Nigeria’s infrastructure needs, and is contributing to economic development and improved quality of life in the region.Today, GE in Nigeria employs over 900 people, 90% of whom are Nigerians and serves over 100 public and private sector customers from its offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Onne and Abuja.

The GE NYSC intern role requires working closely with assigned GE Businesses to provide operational support to all aspects of their ongoing and future initiatives being executed/to be executed in Nigeria. This role may also require interface with Government entities, GE customers and with other GE counterparts.

Category:

Internships

Eligible Country:

Young Nigerians

What is the business segment involved?

Healthcare Global Services

Location:

Nigeria; Lagos

What are the essential responsibilities and benefits?

GE Nigeria interns will receive many benefits including:

Challenging work assignments

Exposure to a multinational company

Developmental feedback

Opportunities to network with Leaders and other interns

What are the qualifications and requirements?

Verified posting/call up letter to Lagos

Verified posting by NYSC to GE and completion of the mandatory 3 weeks orientation camp

Candidate must be a graduate of Radiography, Radiology or a related clinical field

Cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of not less than 3.5 (Second Class Upper)

Demonstrated leadership ability and initiative

Strong communication, interpersonal, and influencing skills

Passion for technology is an added advantage

How to Apply for the General Electric NYSC Intern Programme

If you meet the qualifications and requirements above, then, click here to apply

Scholarship Webpage

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services to meet the demand for increased access, enhanced quality and more affordable healthcare around the world. GE works on things that matter – great people and technologies taking on tough challenges. From medical imaging, software & IT, patient monitoring and diagnostics to drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance improvement solutions, GE Healthcare helps medical professionals deliver great healthcare to their patients.

GE is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, and according to with all local laws protecting different status.

