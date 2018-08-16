Customer Service Head at Henkel AG & Company – Apply Now
Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, is a German chemical and consumer goods company headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. It is a multinational company active both in the consumer and industrial sector.
Founded in 1876, the DAX 30 company is organized into three globally operating business units (laundry & home care, beauty care, adhesive technologies) and is known for brands such as Loctite, Persil, and Fa amongst others.Customer Service Head
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience7 years
LocationOyo
Job FieldCustomer Care
Job ID: 180005G6
Location: Ibadan, Oyo
Key Purpose
The key purpose of the role is to assure excellence in execution in all Customer Services’ areas in the country; coordinate and manage country CS executives;
Provide recommendations and outcomes that will enhance key management, organizational performance of local organization; share improvement ideas with International Customer Services Responsible; support and collaboration with CS Support Manager in SSC; ensure customer satisfaction for both domestic and export businesses.
What we Offer
Align department objectives with company business strategies
Monitor local Customer Services KPIs
Monitor adherence to Customer Services strategic vision and processes
Implement new customer services procedures
Plan, coordinate and follow up supervised personnel work
Participate in interdepartmental projects related to customer services area
Establish department personnel needs included in the department development plan
Establish and follow-up department training plan
Develop customer relationships on service topics
Support requests, issues and efficiency projects with customers and internally (Identify and improve department bottle necks)
Escalation to International Customer Services in case it is required
Ensure on time and proper issue resolution with corresponding functions
Define / review target SLAs with CS in the country and SSC through regional/international alignment
Propose / Contribute updates to L5 process documentation and enhancements
KAM support for topics related to OTC process with customer impact
Lead projects (SAP projects, testing and implementation)
Customers’ Credit Notes management
Handling Export business operations (Orders to servicing for any new markets).
Meeting the Month target by close co-ordination with all related functions
Delivering the customer orders on time & Solving their issues and queries
Export business co-ordination & Execution.
Sales Overview Summary (From Live System)
Final Shipment analysis Summary(Using the live status)
Credit Note KPI’s monitoring & Appropriate actions
Customer Service Level, SPORT Analysis, NDR Analysis.
iTAS Analysis & Reports
Qualifications
Who we are looking for:
Results oriented, entrepreneurial and self-motivating.
Tenacious and resilient, driven to achieve even when faced with obstacle.
Leadership and interpersonal skills capable of building strong working relationships and influencing and customers and internal teams
7 years in Customer Service with 3 years at Management level.
SAP Proficiency
Bachelor’s Degree
Strong analytical skills with ability to develop strategies, tactics and measurable implementation
Ability to think outside the box
Candidate must be proficient in MS Office tools.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Henkel career website on henkel.taleo.net to apply
