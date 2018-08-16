Customer Service Head at Henkel AG & Company – Apply Now

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, is a German chemical and consumer goods company headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. It is a multinational company active both in the consumer and industrial sector.

Founded in 1876, the DAX 30 company is organized into three globally operating business units (laundry & home care, beauty care, adhesive technologies) and is known for brands such as Loctite, Persil, and Fa amongst others.Customer Service Head

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience7 years

LocationOyo

Job FieldCustomer Care

Job ID: 180005G6

Location: Ibadan, Oyo

Key Purpose

The key purpose of the role is to assure excellence in execution in all Customer Services’ areas in the country; coordinate and manage country CS executives;

Provide recommendations and outcomes that will enhance key management, organizational performance of local organization; share improvement ideas with International Customer Services Responsible; support and collaboration with CS Support Manager in SSC; ensure customer satisfaction for both domestic and export businesses.

What we Offer

Align department objectives with company business strategies

Monitor local Customer Services KPIs

Monitor adherence to Customer Services strategic vision and processes

Implement new customer services procedures

Plan, coordinate and follow up supervised personnel work

Participate in interdepartmental projects related to customer services area

Establish department personnel needs included in the department development plan

Establish and follow-up department training plan

Develop customer relationships on service topics

Support requests, issues and efficiency projects with customers and internally (Identify and improve department bottle necks)

Escalation to International Customer Services in case it is required

Ensure on time and proper issue resolution with corresponding functions

Define / review target SLAs with CS in the country and SSC through regional/international alignment

Propose / Contribute updates to L5 process documentation and enhancements

KAM support for topics related to OTC process with customer impact

Lead projects (SAP projects, testing and implementation)

Customers’ Credit Notes management

Handling Export business operations (Orders to servicing for any new markets).

Meeting the Month target by close co-ordination with all related functions

Delivering the customer orders on time & Solving their issues and queries

Export business co-ordination & Execution.

Sales Overview Summary (From Live System)

Final Shipment analysis Summary(Using the live status)

Credit Note KPI’s monitoring & Appropriate actions

Customer Service Level, SPORT Analysis, NDR Analysis.

iTAS Analysis & Reports

Qualifications

Who we are looking for:

Results oriented, entrepreneurial and self-motivating.

Tenacious and resilient, driven to achieve even when faced with obstacle.

Leadership and interpersonal skills capable of building strong working relationships and influencing and customers and internal teams

7 years in Customer Service with 3 years at Management level.

SAP Proficiency

Bachelor’s Degree

Strong analytical skills with ability to develop strategies, tactics and measurable implementation

Ability to think outside the box

Candidate must be proficient in MS Office tools.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Henkel career website on henkel.taleo.net to apply

