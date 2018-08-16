Agbami Scholarship For All Nigerian Students 2018 – Apply Now

The Agbami Scholarship for Nigerian students is currently ongoing for interested students from all over Nigeria. This scholarship is 100 and 200 Level students.

Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, a Chevron company and operator of the Agbami Field, in its continuous support for capacity building in the health and engineering sectors as a strategic feed into the national manpower pool, is offering a number of University Scholarship Awards to qualified Nigerian students from ALL states of the Federation.The scholarship program, funded by Star and its Agbami co-venturers, is a major component of their Social Investment in the strategic development of health and education in Nigeria.

Eligibility For Agbami Scholarship:

E-Applications are invited from FULL-TIME, 100 and 200 level undergraduates from any state of the Federation, studying any of the under listed courses in universities within Nigeria:

Medicine & Surgery

Dentistry

Pharmacy

Engineering

How to Apply for Agbami Scholarship:

Interested candidates who meet the criteria listed above should apply by clicking on the “Apply” button below:

1.) Before you start this application, ensure you have clear scanned copies of the following documents:

Passport photograph not more than 3 months old (450px by 450px not more than 200kb)

School ID card

Admission Letter

O’ Level Result

JAMB Result

Local Government Area Letter of Identification

2.) Ensure the documents are named according to what they represent to avoid mixing up documents during upload

3.) Ensure you attach the appropriate documents when asked to upload

APPLY HERE

To apply, follow the steps below:

Click on “Register/Log in” to create an account or log in to your Scholastica account.

Proceed to your email box to activate your account for newly registered applicants.

Click on www.scholastica.ng/schemes/agbami to return to Scholarship site

Enter your registered email and password to upload your information.

Enter your personal information, National Identification Number (if available), educational information, other information and upload required scanned documents.

Ensure the name used in applications matches the names on all documentation in same order. Upload a sworn affidavit or certificate if otherwise.

Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.

When asked to upload photo, upload a pass-port photograph with a white background.

Recheck application information to avoid errors

Return to the Home page, Click on the scheme you wish to apply and Click “Apply Now” to submit information

You will receive a notification displayed on the screen you have successfully applied. To confirm Check “My application” under “My account” section on your profile account.

Return to www.scholastica.ng, enter your Email and Password to download your verification profile and proceed to have your Head of Department sign the document.

Upload a scanned copy of the signed verification profile, this would be used for verification.

If National Identification Number (NIN) number was not available in step 6, to obtain your National Identification Number (NIN)

Visit http://ninenrol.gov.ng to register and learn more about the National Identity Number

Click “Create Account” and fill in the required fields

Login with Email and Password to complete the form

After completion, schedule a date for photo and finger print capture

Visit any of the 37 capture centres http://www.nimc.gov.ng/?q=nin-registration-centres to complete the registration process and obtain your National Identity Number

You can also do your total registration at the NIMC office

Return to www.scholastica.ng/schemes/agbami and update application with National Identification Number (NIN) to ensure completion

Note

Applicants for the Agbami scholarship are ineligible to apply for any other scholarship program sponsored by “STAR” or any of its Co-venturers, including the NNPC/CNL JV scholarship program published simultaneously with the Agbami scholarship program

Selected students will be invited for computer-administered qualifying tests in selected examination centers nationwide. Short-listed candidates for the qualifying test will be invited by email and SMS text messages.

All applicants are therefore advised to ensure that valid GSM telephone numbers and personal email addresses are properly entered into the e-forms on the website.

Multiple applications attract a disqualification penalty.

OFFICIAL LINK

Application Deadline:

28th August 2018.

