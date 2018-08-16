Actress Ini Edo On Vacation In New York – Photo

Check out Nollywood actress Ini Edo walking the streets of downtown Brooklyn with pride.

The highly fashionable actress who is currently enjoying her annual vacation in the United States was spotted in New York few hours ago as she rocked a long flirty dress and Gucci Sandals.Ini Edo even flashed the expensive looking ring to the camera so her admirers can know she is taken.

See more photos of the Akwa Ibom princess in NYC below

