Actress Genevieve Nnaji Becomes Real Estate Investor – Photo

For those waiting to see Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji on the screen, we are sad to announce to you that the queen many not be coming back any time soon as she has found herself a new love.

Her new business interest according to a top Nollywood source is real estate.The actress has partnered with a top real estate firm in Abuja to develop a new estate which is now her number one source of income.

The source NG met at a function on Wednesday revealed that Genevieve Nnaji is not only living her life to the fullest, she is also fulfilled in her new business line as it is less competitive and very profitable.

On when we should expect her back on the big screen, the source said Genny who has been rejecting scripts since last year may return anytime she likes the script presented to her.

