University of Toronto Lester B. Pearson Scholarship for International Students 2018 – Apply Now

Applications are currently ongoing for the University of Toronto Lester B. Pearson Scholarship Program for International Students at the University of Toronto. Interested students should see the details below.

The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship Program at the University of Toronto is intended to recognize international students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and creativity and who are recognized as leaders within their school.University of Toronto Lester B. Pearson Scholarship

A special emphasis is placed on the impact the student has had on the life of their school and community, and their future potential to contribute positively to the global community.

Awarded annually, these scholarships recognize outstanding students from around the world, including international students studying at Canadian high schools. This is U of T’s most prestigious and competitive scholarship for international students. Each year approximately 37 students will be named Lester B. Pearson Scholars.

Applications for the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship are now open. Become a Pearson scholar.

Scholarship Type:

Undergraduate

Host Country:

University of Toronto, Canada

Eligible Countries For The Scholarship:

International

Eligibility for the University of Toronto Lester B. Pearson Scholarship:

An international student nominated by their school will be invited to submit an application to the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship program.

An eligible candidate is:

an international student (i.e. a non-Canadian requiring a study permit)

an original and creative thinker

committed to school and community

a high achiever in academic and creative pursuits

enthusiastic about learning and intellectual exploration

have demonstrated strong leadership skills

currently in their final year of secondary school or have graduated no earlier than June 2018

intending to begin university in the upcoming academic year (students already attending post-secondary studies cannot be considered; students starting their studies in January 2019 at another post-secondary institution cannot be considered)

Number of Scholarships:

Up to 37

Award Benefits:

The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarships will cover tuition, books, incidental fees, and full residence support.

Scholarship Duration:

Four years.

How to Apply for the University of Toronto Lester B. Pearson Scholarship

To apply, you’ll need to:

Receive a nomination from your school. (High schools not already contacted/verified are asked to submit an application to participate in our program which can be accessed within the main Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship webpage starting here.)

Apply to study at the University of Toronto to begin your studies in 2019 and complete your application for admission by the appropriate deadlines.

Once we’ve received a nomination and you’ve applied to the university, you can complete the online Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application.

Program Webpage

Application Deadline:

School Nomination deadline: 30th November, 2018;

Student OUAC application deadline: 17th December, 2018 (however, it is recommended you apply for admission through the OUAC before November 1, 2018 as spaces in programs fill-up quickly and popular programs may close early.)

Student scholarship application deadline: 15th January 2019

