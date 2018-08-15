Stanbic IBTC backs IIDA, three winners get scholarship

Stanbic IBTC Bank is one of the supporters of this year’s search for heroic children in the Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA) which has ended. Dufil Prima Foods, organizser of the event, disclosed its plan to reward three winners (one from each award category) with educational scholarship worth millions of naira. The event attracted over 400 spectacular stories across the country.

The IIDA event is an annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity organised every October by Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, to identify, celebrate and reward Nigerian children for their unique acts of bravery in three categories: Physical Bravery, Intellectual Bravery and Social Bravery. The 2018 edition of the award was also supported by TVC Communications.During the search, two independent research agencies – Marks Analytics & Research Services Ltd and BanahGrace Research Agency¬ were engaged to thoroughly comb the country and search out outstanding young heroes for recognition. The field search exercise, which lasted for over eight weeks, took place majorly in 12 states: Lagos, Ondo, Rivers, Edo, Akwa-Ibom, Imo, Abia, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Jos and Benue states.

While it lasted, the search exercise explored various locations in the country to gather and verify stories about heroic children who are 15 years and below. In the course of the search exercise, many heroic acts were discovered and picked by the search agencies.

Commenting on the outcome, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Tope Ashiwaju, commended the diligence that went into the search process, noting “Dufil Prima Foods appreciates the energy that went into the search and the great interest that we received from members of the public”.

Ashiwaju explained that, “Now that the search has ended, we are moving into the next phase of the award, which is the verification and simulation of the stories while the judges sitting to pick the best stories from the many heroic stories we have received will follow afterwards. In the last decade, Dufil Prima Foods has consistently and continuously celebrated and rewarded heroic children. So far, a total of 37 children who displayed courage despite dangers and personal injury to themselves have been rewarded. In this year’s award, we are adding three nominees to that number and we are not leaving anyone behind. Every deserving child from every social economic class across Nigeria is being considered from the received stories for the award.”

On her part, Principal Consultant, BanahGrace, one of the Independent Research Agencies tasked with the IIDA 2018 exercise, Abiola Olanipekun, said the said process was thorough, adding that the exercise dug up over 400 heroic stories. “We used a fine comb to thoroughly search out these heroes. Aligning with the quality control process at every stage, stories that were not credible or did not meet the set criteria were dropped. At the end, both agencies got over 400 true and verifiable heroic stories. Our search revealed that several Nigerian children are doing amazing things. And there is no better platform to recognise them than through IIDA”, Olanipekun said.

Also speaking on the search exercise, Managing Partner/Principal Consultant of Mark Analytics & Research Services, Magnus Adiele, said serious efforts were made to verify every story with eye witnesses and other available records.

