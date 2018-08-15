The National Examination Council (NECO) GCE timetable is out for November/December 2018 examination. Following the recent announcement that the 2018 NECO GCE will commence, the official timetable is now out online.

How to Download NECO GCE Timetable.

2018 NECO GCE has been scheduled to commence on TUESDAY 16TH OCTOBER TO SATURDAY 17TH NOVEMBER, 2018.

NOTE:

Candidates should confirm the specific Venues for Oral French, Arabic and Stenography I & IV from NECO State Office where they are sitting for the examination.

Candidates should come along with their Computers/Laptops for Stenography Paper I & IV to the specified venue.

The Nigerian languages i.e. Hausa. Igbo and Yoruba include the Literature aspect

Possession of GSM in Examination Hall is PROHIBITED.

Bring of PROGRAMMABLE CALCULATOR is not allowed.

BLIND CANDIDATES ARE TO SIT FOR THE EXAMINATION IN THEIR RESPECTIVE NECO STATE OFFICES AND MAKE USE OF THE SUPPLIED BRAILLE SHEET.

THE ALBINOS AND BLIND CANDIDATES ARE TO BE GIVEN 30 MINUTES EXTRA TIME ACROSS ALL PAPERS.

NECO GCE Timetable for Nov/Dec SSCE 2018/2019 – Download It Below

Download [120.50 KB]

