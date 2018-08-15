Mo Ibrahim Foundation Leadership Fellowship Programme 2018 – Apply Now

Applications are currently ongoing for the Mo Ibrahim Foundation Leadership Fellowship Programme (Fully-funded to work at AfDB or the ITC). Interested students should see the details below.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, is financing the Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship position. Established in 2006, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation aims to support good governance and great leadership in Africa. The Foundation works to:

Stimulate debate on good governance;

Provide criteria by which citizens and governments can measure progress;

Recognise achievement in African leadership and provide a practical way in which leaders can build positive legacies on the continent when they have left office;

Support aspiring leaders for the African continent.

The Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship Programme is a selective Fellowship that prepares the next generation of outstanding African leaders by providing them with unique work opportunities at the most senior level of prominent African institutions or multilateral organizations, whose mandate is to improve the economic and social prospects of Africa.

Through this annual fellowship programme, the Foundation seeks to deepen and broaden our growing network which continues to contribute its skills and learning to a better Africa. The Fellowships offer the opportunity to work in the executive offices of either the African Development Bank (Abidjan), the UN Economic Commission for Africa (Addis Ababa) or the International Trade Centre (Geneva).

Offered Since: 2006

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation offers Leadership fellowship program for Outstanding Africans to be hosted at African Development Bank (AfDB) and The International Trade Centre (ITC).

Which countries are eligible for the scholarship? Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, São Tomé & Príncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia, Zimbabwe To be Taken at (organisation): AfDB (Abidjan) or the ITC (Geneva) What is the category of this opportunity? Fellowship How do I know if I’m eligible for the scholarship? National of an African country

7-10 years of relevant work experience

master’s degree

under the age of 40, or 45 for women with children

any additional criteria as set by the host. How long will the program last? For a period of 12 months How to Apply for the Mo Ibrahim Foundation Leadership Fellowship Prospective fellows who meet the eligibility criteria are invited to apply directly to the current hosts. Link for Application and requirements are in the Scholarship Webpage (click below) Fellowship Webpage Application Deadline: 15th October, 2018.

