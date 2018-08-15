International College of Hotel Management Scholarships for International Students 2018 – Apply Here

Applications are currently ongoing for the International College of Hotel Management Scholarships for International Students Australia. Interested students should see the details below.

The International College of Hotel Management (ICHM) Adelaide, has produced graduates of the highest calibre that now work at all levels of management within the international hospitality industry.ICHM’s unique undergraduate and postgraduate courses prepares you for a career in a wide variety of hospitality businesses.

International College of Hotel Management Scholarships

They also equips you with the necessary business acumen to work in a number of other professions outside the industry. The balance of theory and real industry placements provides graduates with a genuine advantage when competing for future employment.

The International College of Hotel Management (ICHM) and Swiss Hotel Association (SHA) Degrees are based on the philosophy that a commitment to excellence, and the finest education and training are essential for those seeking the most sought after management positions in the highly competitive hospitality industry.

ICHM is pleased to be able to offer the following scholarships for undergraduate entry into the Bachelor of Business (Hospitality Management) to International students Off-shore (completing their secondary studies in their home country).

Scholarship Type:

Undergraduate

Host Country:

Australia

Eligible Countries for the Scholarship:

International

Eligibility for International College of Hotel Management Scholarships:

To apply for these scholarships you must be an international student completing your high school studies off-shore outside Australia.

These scholarships are based solely on academic merit; to qualify you must exceed the standard admission requirements to ICHM.

For students whose mother tongue is not English, evidence of your English proficiency will need to be submitted with your application.

Number of Scholarship:

Not specified

Award Benefits:

The value of each scholarship will then be determined by ICHM, based on the academic achievement of the applicant.

How to Apply for the International College of Hotel Management Scholarships:

To apply for these scholarships, submit a fully completed application form (including all relevant attachments e.g. academic transcripts).

Application Deadline:

12th October 2018.

