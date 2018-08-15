HP/Jumia Nigeria Scholarship Up For Grabs (Worth ₦3.7 Million Tuition Fee) – Apply Now

Applications are currently ongoing for the HP/Jumia Nigeria Scholarship for Nigerian students. Hurry up and apply!

₦3.7 million tuition fee up for grabs! The School Resumption Shopping just got more exciting as HP is set to roll out ₦3.7 million worth of tuition fees to 15 lucky customers!HP:Jumia Nigeria Scholarship

How to Apply for HP/Jumia Nigeria Scholarship:

Download the Jumia App

Buy a minimum basket size of NIO,500 of the HP products from the list shown at the bottom of this page starting from August 13th – September 9th.

The more you buy, the more you increase your chances of winning.

Winners will be picked via on our Facebook channel during a live broadcast on the 3rd of September.

HP/Jumia Nigeria Scholarship Terms and Conditions:

This Competition begins on the 13th of August 2018 and ends on the 2nd of September 2018.

The Promoter is Jumia [Ecart Internet Services Nigeria Limited]. The officers, employees and immediate families of officers and employees of the Promoter as well as HP, the associated companies and contractors of the Promoter, and any other agencies associated with this Competition are ineligible to enter.

This Competition is only open to students between Basic 4 – University level, who are Nigerian residents schooling in Nigeria.

Entrants below the age of 18 must obtain consent in writing from their Parents or Legal Guardians. The consent should be sent via an email to community@jumia.com.ng

Entrants are expected to download the Jumia App, follow Jumia Nigeria on social media 8 make a purchase of a minimum of N10,500 from the selection of HP products listed on this page during the School Resumption Shopping Campaign, scheduled to hold from August 13th 2018 to September 2nd 2018.

14 winners will be picked via the Jumia Facebook page 8 contacted. The remaining 1 scholarship will be used as a treasure hunt item during the campaign.

15 Winners picked will receive a scholarship prize of N250,OOO from Jumia/Hewlett- Packard via Brandlife Limited. Hewlett-Packard will disburse the prizes to the winners.

The money prizes awarded are to be used strictly for educational purposes only.

Multiple entries are permitted.

The scholarship awarded are not transferable.

To redeem the Prize, Winners MUST present current and valid identifications matching the name used in the entry and must be willing to have their images taken; such images may be used at any time by the Promoter, for further marketing campaigns.

The Promoter reserves the right to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the Competition and these Terms and Conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the Promoter’s control.

It is a condition of entry that the Entrant consents to the Promoter using the Entrant’s name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner of a Prize (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same] in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of the Competition [including any outcome), and promoting any products and services, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoters in the Centre(s) or otherwise.

By entering the Competition, an Entrant releases and indemnifies the Promoter [including its officers, employees and agents) from and against all actions, liabilities, penalties, claims or demands the Entrant may have against the Promoter or that the Promoter may incur for any loss or damage which is or may be suffered or sustained as a direct or indirect result of an entrant entering or participating in the Competition or winning or failing to win a prize, or using or permitting any other person to use the Prize.

The Promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the Competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

By entering this Competition, an Entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

The Competition and these Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and construed in all respects in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the event of any dispute, or disagreement between the parties in relation to this Agreement, the Parties shall at first, meet to negotiate in good faith to settle the matter amicably. Where Parties fail to resolve any matter within 21 days, it shall be referred to a sole Arbitrator to be appointed by the parties herein, or in the absence of such agreement, to an Arbitrator appointed by the High Court of Lagos State.

The provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act (Cap A18] Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 shall apply to the arbitral proceedings. The decision of an Arbitrator appointed under this clause shall be final except where there is a manifest error in law or fact or miscarriage of justice.

Apply Here Via Application Link

