Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Red Media Africa (RED) – Apply Now

Red Media Africa (RED) is Africa’s leading omni-media company with a focus on the youth. We are a network of premium media companies with a prominent development affiliate called The Future Project, owners of The Future Africa Awards & Summit.

Graduate Trainee

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldGraduate Jobs Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business DevelopmentJob Description

Includes but not limited to:

Distribution of books in bookshops and ensuring books get visibility.

Helping with book events, including organising talks, signing sessions and reading groups.

Maintaining commercial awareness including identifying business and promotional opportunities.

Reviewing sales performance and meeting sales targets.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: info@redmediaafrica.com

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)