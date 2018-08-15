Food, beverage firm exposes 2,301 consumers to its production processes

To increase consumer loyalty and reaffirm its quality assurance programme among its consumers, Viju Industries Nigeria Limited has exposed 2,301 consumers to its production processes this year.

According to the firm, its educational tour programme was designed to educate the young ones on how Viju milk is produced and encourage those who might be interested in entrepreneurship.

The food and beverage production company explained that the program has gained more awareness as most schools and institutions find interest in visiting the factory.“During the visits, the people are being taught the different stages of production as well as the quality control checks; they are also being enlightened about the sugar contents in the milk drink which was clarified by the production manager that the sugar content in Viju milk is very low which is therefore safe for everyday consumption.

“The Visitors were also given the opportunity to see the line of productions of Viju milk drink 500ml, BB star 210ml, Mr V Premium water 75cl.

“Viju Industries Nigeria Limited has received 40 schools and 4 organisational institutes from January to March 2018, and also received a total number of 2,301 students from various schools and institutions”, the firm explained in a statement.

