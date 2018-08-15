FG partners Chinese firm on smart classrooms, digital education

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced its partnership with a Chinese technology firm, NetDragon Websoft Holdings, targeted at establishing digital education institute and provision of smart learning classrooms across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, disclosed this on Monday in a statement by her media assistant, Desmond Utomwen.

According to the Presidential Aide, the Smart Classrooms and Digital Education initiative, which will be implemented in partnership with a Chinese Digital Technology giant, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited is in line with the commitment of the government to continue to provide quality education to Nigerian children as stipulated in Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).It is also designed to facilitate investment in the ICT industry by building IT Incubators, Digital Studios and Software Outsourcing and Training Hubs, towards to the creation of new jobs in the area of Technology and Innovation.

Orelope-Adefulire noted that in the pilot phase of the project, her office is collaborating with NetDragon to provide a smart classroom to the Pilot Science Nursery/Primary School in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Initiative of Digital Education in Africa otherwise known as “IDEA” was initiated by the Nigerian Government and NetDragon through the Public Private Partnership and direct Foreign Investment that will facilitate the setting up the National Education Resource Public Service Platform, National Education Community Network Platform, National Digital Talent Training Platform, and National Future Education Experience Centre,” Orelepe-Adefulire stated.

The SSAP-SDGs further added that with the initiative, the government aims to provide high-quality digital education resources and a new teaching and collaboration model for basic education in Nigeria, thereby promoting education equity and improving teaching quality.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)