Custodian introduces online platform for customer relations

Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited has introduced an online platform called Max Chatbox to enable the insuring public to buy insurance policies and process claims with ease.

During the introduction of the new service in Lagos, the firm said it was part of its efforts to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

The Head of Retail Division, Custodian and Allied Insurance, Oladele Akinsanya, stated that the product would drive awareness, improve insurance solution, optimise and deliver improvement in services to enable customers understand and trust them.“The innovation was designed to create sector awareness as well as equip the firm’s teeming customers of easy, fast and suitable channels to interact with the company,” he said.

Akinsanya, who explained that the Max Chatbox was social media-driven, also noted that products could be purchased through it, insurance ccould be renewed, claims could be paid through it, and that claims status could also be checked online by interacting with Max on Facebook, Instagram or Telegram.

He added that it had the capacity of linking customers to various policies being offered by the company.

The Chief Technology Officer, Custodian and Allied Insurance, Esomchi Nwofor, explained that customers needed to log on to the Custodian account from any part of the world and search for Max to open a conversation with it.

From there, the app will lead the customer into filling a policy proposal form through question and answer session, after which payment will be made and certificate issued.

“First and foremost we are looking for a channel to interact with Custodian. We are proud to say that we are the first in the non-banking sector to deploy artificial intelligence to help customers find out about our products and services,” he added.

He explained that Max could also be used to predict results of football matches in the ongoing World Cup and other competitions, adding that that Custodian and Allied Insurance was trying to engage consumers and make insurance interesting.

