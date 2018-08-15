Career Opportunities at Jumia Nigeria – Apply Now

Jumia is Africa’s leading internet group, with already over 3,000 employees in more than 20 African countries and huge successes such as Jumia, Jumia Travel, Jumia Food, Jumia Deals, and Jumia Services. It is led by top talented leaders offering a great mix of local and international talents and is backed by MTN, Millicom, Rocket Internet, Axa, Orange, Goldman Sachs & CdC.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldHuman Resources / HR

Responsibilities

As a Recruitment Specialist, Your focus will be on driving candidate generation strategies in partnership with the Head of Recruitment.

This is a great opportunity to be part of a team focused on making an impact on the business, recruiting for smart, innovative talent.

In particular you will:

Work closely with hiring managers to achieve a clear understanding of job roles to execute sourcing strategies and identify the best talents to meet overall recruiting goals.

Engage and captivate the interest of high-quality candidates and convert those candidates into hires.

Utilize various techniques (Internet sourcing, resume mining, networking, LinkedIn) to find appropriate active and passive candidates for specific and talent pipeline positions.

Manage end to end recruitment process including initial assessments, first level interviews, and offers.

Provide timely feedback to candidates to ensure a great candidate experience.

Maintain positive relationships with candidates in ways that could yield referrals that could become potential hire.

Collaborate with recruitment team continually develop and improve on existing recruitment processes.

Identify future talent needs and proactively recruiting and sourcing; develop talent pool or social engagements.

Required Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor degree in Psychology, Human Resources or any related field.

5+ years of recruiting

3+ years of corporate and or search firm progressive experience including passive candidate generation and full life cycle recruiting.

Must have experience with a building and utilizing a variety of sourcing plans and tools, including proactive phone and internet research.

Experience partnering with and advising hiring managers on recruiting decisions

Ability to learn systems, processes, and procedures quickly

We Offer

A unique experience in an entrepreneurial, yet structured environment

The opportunity to become part of a highly professional and dynamic team working around the world

An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders for our future internet ventures.

B2B Sales Executive – Jumia

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Responsibilities

As a B2B Executive, you will become an integral part of our high performing and motivated Sales team.

You will be primarily accountable for creating sales plans that capitalizes on market/industry opportunity and aggressively hunt new business client in your territory to drive results and grow your wallet.

In particular, you will:

Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to prospective business customers.

Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of potential prospects to meet their needs.

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Reach out to business leads through cold calling.

Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments.

Keep abreast of best practices, new promotional trends.

Ability to re-orient the ‘pitch’ when losing customer engagement.

Continuously improve through feedback.

Ability to learn about products and services and describe/explain them to prospects.

Outstanding negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues and address complaints.

Client Relationship Management & strengthening business in the existing accounts.

Will be accountable for monthly volume & value targets.

Required Skills & Qualifications

Candidate must possess at least Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field.

At least 6 Year(s) of B2B/B2C Sales & Marketing.

Excellent in English both oral and written.

Have a hunter mentality, ready to aggressively drive sales with both existing and new clients

Have demonstrated sales and marketing capabilities emphasizing consultative, solutions-based networking and sales

Must be able to lead in a fast-paced and competitive industry

Demonstrable track record of high performance in a sales environment

Strong customer focus and high level of customer service ethics

We Offer

A unique experience in an entrepreneurial, yet structured environment

A unique opportunity of having strong impact in building the African ecommerce sector

The opportunity to become part of a highly professional and dynamic team

An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders.

Corporate Sales Executive – Jumia Travel

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Responsibilities

This role is ideal for a travel professional with sales experience within a travel agent or a tour operator, seeking career development and something a little different. Reap the benefits and utilise your existing travel experience!

In particular you will:

Build and maintain relationships with new and existing clients

Communicating with clients to understand their travel needs

Preparing tailor made proposals

Converting enquiries to bookings to exceed targets and earn commission

Supporting senior managers with ad hoc projects

Develop, build, and manage a client base of corporate accounts

Target new and existing B2B accounts

Attend networking events with PR/Marketing team and Follow up on leads generated from the events

Professional Skills & Qualifications

Degree in Hospitality, Travel, Tourism, Business or relevant field

3 – 5 years experience selling travel packages to B2B

Candidates with personal travel experience will be preferred

Exemplary sales skills and customer oriented approach

Well versed in various areas of travel (domestic/international, business/holidays, group/individual etc)

Ability to present, persuade and communicate effectively

Ability to understand client’s needs and present solutions

Understanding of market and product.

We Offer

A unique experience in an entrepreneurial, yet structured environment

The opportunity to become part of a highly professional and dynamic team working around the world

An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders for our future internet ventures.

