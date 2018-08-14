Toyota Nigeria Unveils All-new Camry In Nigeria

Toyota Nigeria Limited, TNL, has introduced a new generation of Camry into the Nigerian market.

The all-new generation of Camry is the eighth generation of the sedan from the stables of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Japan, having evolved through generations since its first debut in 1982. So far, over 18 million units have been sold across regions as at 2015.Speaking at the official unveiling in Lagos yesterday, Managing Director, TNL Kunle Ade-Ojo, said it is no exaggeration that the rich history of this model already imbues it with outstanding attributes peculiar only to all its siblings in our model line-up.

Ade-Ojo disclosed that from its upgraded, trendier exterior to its spacious interior design, the latest model of the Camry available in 2.5L and 3.5L engines will readily arouse in its lovers a driving pleasure unparalleled in its class. Indeed it is a remarkable package of safety, comfort and performance in equal proportion, he added.

Ade-Ojo who was represented by General Manager, Corporate Services, Bunmi Onafowokan, said the economic landscape of Nigeria has not been exactly clement, but that has not deterred the company.

“In fact, it has positively impacted on our creativity in responding to the demands of our dear customers all over Nigeria and we will continue to explore ways of keeping them satisfied and also uphold our culture of excellence,” he said. He commended the dealers for their consistent support even in challenging business climate to ensure that the company maintained its leadership position and the success of the Toyota brand in the Nigerian market.

Bayo Olawoyin, the Marketing Manager also added at the event that the development concept of the new generation Camry was to manufacture an outstanding vehicle with an appeal founded on rational aspects of Quality, Durability and Reliability (QDR), adding that the concept included an interior that projects an immediate feeling of excellence on one hand and a driving experience that everyone appreciates.

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type: 5-seater; 4-door, mid-size performance sedan

Engine: Front-engine; 3.5 V6; front-wheel drive

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Peak output: 298bhp@6,600 rpm, 356Nm@4,700rpm

0 to 100km/h: sub-7.0 seconds (claimed)

Top speed: 250 km/h (drag limited; estimated)

AT A GLANCE

Good – Sporty exteriors; good power; remarkable fuel economy; refinement and space; reliability and residual value

Bad – It hasn’t completely abandoned its 80s’ dated appeal

Author’s rating – 8.5/10

