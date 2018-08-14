Stoller Scholarships At University Of Bolton In UK 2018 – Apply Now

Applications are invited for the Stoller Scholarship Program which is awarded to Individuals looking to undergo a degree program at University Of Bolton, UK.

The purpose of the fund is to enhance the chance of students in receipt of the award of future success through education, life skills and employment prospects.

Applications Deadline: September 28th 2018

Eligible Countries: UK and EU

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: The maximum total value of each award is £3,000. The award will be paid at a rate of £1,000.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have commenced on the first year of an undergraduate full-time course of study at the University of Bolton in the 2018/19 academic year.

Applicants must be UK & EU Citizens

Applicants must have excellent results from previous educational program

How To Apply: Applicants are required to complete an application form including a written statement of a minimum of 250 words to a maximum of 500 words which outlines how they think the scholarship would make a difference to their studies.

