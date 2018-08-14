Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) International Scholarships 2018 In Australia – Apply Now
Are you a Graduate? Are you looking at acquiring a degree program in Australia?
The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) is offering Scholarship Opportunities to International students who are looking at pursuing a degree program in Australia.
Application Deadline: November 10th 2018
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program
- Applicants must have applied or applying to Any Institution in Australia
- Applicants must have excellent grades
How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application
Visit The Official Website For More Information
