Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) International Scholarships 2018 In Australia – Apply Now

Are you a Graduate? Are you looking at acquiring a degree program in Australia?

The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) is offering Scholarship Opportunities to International students who are looking at pursuing a degree program in Australia.

Application Deadline: November 10th 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program

Applicants must have applied or applying to Any Institution in Australia

Applicants must have excellent grades

How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application

Visit The Official Website For More Information

