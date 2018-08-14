Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) International Scholarships 2018 In Australia – Apply Now

August 14, 2018   Scholarship   No comments

Are you a Graduate? Are you looking at acquiring a degree program in Australia?

The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) is offering Scholarship Opportunities to International students who are looking at pursuing a degree program in Australia.

Application Deadline: November 10th 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be International students
  • Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program
  • Applicants must have applied or applying to Any Institution in Australia
  • Applicants must have excellent grades

How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application

Also Apply:  2017 International Scholarships At Eastern Mediterranean University, Turkey

 

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *