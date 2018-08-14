Oba Of Benin, Ewuaere, Arrives Abuja In His Rolls Royce And Private Jet – Photo

The Oba of Benin Oba Ewuaere II was recently in Abuja, And made sure the city felt his presence as he arrived in a private Jet, and his Over N100million Roll Royce, plus his enviable Entourage, the Oba was in town for an Event, he spent 3days in the City, Sharing the photos Omali the host said:

”It was yet another historical event in the city of Abuja hosting the Oba of the GREAT Benin Kingdom.

Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuaere II, a great man, a dynamic leader under whose rulership has brought the much needed development in the ancient city of Benin. Oba gha topèrè Ìsè !

