ICAEW Foundation – Changing Futures Bursary In UK 2018 – Apply Now

The ICAEW Foundation is offering bursaries to talented and aspiring students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds wishing to study for an accountancy degree in UK

Application deadline: 8th September 2018

Eligible Countries: UK

Type: Undergraduate (Bursary)

Value Of Scholarships: £4000 per year.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be new students on the BSc Accounting & Finance course starting in September 2018

Applicants must have excellent academic records

Applicants must Have financial difficulty

Applicants must Have leadership/community giveback experience or potential.

How To Apply: Please submit the completed application form to Timothy.Russell.1@city.ac.uk.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

