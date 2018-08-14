AXA Mansard gets new payment channels for seamless transactions

AXA Mansard Plc , a global leader in insurance and asset management, has introduced more payment channels to eliminate the challenges customers have experienced in the process of payments.

With the introduction of these multiple payment platforms, users will have easy, quick and convenient mode of premium payments, as they have been digitised and automated for improved customer service and reduced turnaround time for all transactions.

With the latest innovation, customers will be able to make payments on various platforms, which include Quickteller (Website and Mobile App); PayDirect; GT Collections; and the Point of Sales (POS) terminal.Others include the AXA Mansard Website; cheques, bank drafts and internet banking platforms of selected banks.

The Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Kunle Ahmed, noted that to serve our customers better, the company introduced new payment channels that will simplify help the processes through which they can make premium payments for their new and renewed policies.

“With the payment channels, all the encumbrances associated with premium remittance from clients have been resolved and reconciliation challenges will no longer impede service delivery to our clientele,” he said

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)