White Man Who Gave His Phone To A Black Looking At His Phone, Goes Viral – Watch Video

With the number of videos depicting racism going viral, it’s refreshing to see this video that shows a white man treating a black kid, who he knows from nowhere, kindly.

In a video which is trending on social media, a white man on a bus is seen making use of his phone when a little boy sitting beside him stretches his neck to look at the Smartphone. This goes on for quite a while and when the man notices the boy’s attention on his phone, he hands the phone over to the boy to play with.Social media users have praised the man for his kindness, with some saying they wouldn’t have been so gracious were they in the man’s shoes.
