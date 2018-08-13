International Scholarships At Hamburg University Of Applied Sciences, Germany 2019 – Apply Now

Applications are currently ongoing at the Hamburg University Of Applied Sciences, Germany for academically strong international students who wants to pursue a bachelors and masters degree in the University.

Application Deadline: 30th September 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students.

Applicants must be enrolled as students at the Hamburg University Of Applied Sciences (HAW).

Applicants must have completed their school education outside of Germany.

Masters applicants must have completed their bachelors degree program.

Applicants must have outstanding academic results.

Application Process: The following documents must be submitted for the application (also if you are applying for an extension):

Curriculum Vitae (max. 2 pages)

Letter of Motivation* (max. 1 page)

Transcript of records

Letter of Recommendation from a professor at the HAW Hamburg (HAW form) (every applicant has to use this HAW form, also if you are applying for an extension)

Confirmation from the chairman of the examination board (HAW form)

Confirmation of enrolment (Immatrikulationsbescheinigung, download from HELIOS)

Copy of your residence permit (for non-EU citizen) or ID/passport (for EU citizens)

Bank details (HAW form)

Copy of your uni-assist VPD document that clearly states the GPA of your Bachelor’s degree (only if you completed your Bachelor’s degree outside of Germany) (For Masters)

*The application has to be submitted via the plattform Mobility Online. The link will be posted here once the application period has started. *

