Infinix S3X Unveiling: Specifications And Images
Infinity Mobility has officially announced the released of it first notched display device Infinix S3X today.
The Smart 2 which is an upgrade to the Hot S3 that was received earlier this year. It’s equipped with dual rear camera with a massive 6.2inch Full infinity display for clearer and better imagery.Quick specifications
The incredible Notch Display
13 MP + 2MP Dual Rare Camera
16MP low light AI selfie camera
6.2 Inch Full infinity display Screen
Processor – Snapdragon
RAM & ROM: 32GB + 3GB
(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Reply