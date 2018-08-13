Infinix S3X Unveiling: Specifications And Images

Infinity Mobility has officially announced the released of it first notched display device Infinix S3X today.

The Smart 2 which is an upgrade to the Hot S3 that was received earlier this year. It’s equipped with dual rear camera with a massive 6.2inch Full infinity display for clearer and better imagery.Quick specifications

The incredible Notch Display

13 MP + 2MP Dual Rare Camera

16MP low light AI selfie camera

6.2 Inch Full infinity display Screen

Processor – Snapdragon

RAM & ROM: 32GB + 3GB

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)