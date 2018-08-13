Emerging Global Leader Scholarship At American University, USA 2019 – Apply Here

The American University, USA invites applications for the Emerging Global Leader Scholarship Program which is provided to International Students who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

This program covers all billable AU expenses (full tuition, room and board) for one international student who will need a visa (preferably an F-1 or J-1 student visa) to study in the United States. The scholarship does not cover non-billable expenses such as mandatory health insurance, books, airline tickets and miscellaneous expenses (approximately U.S.$4,000 per year).

Application Deadline: 15th December 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility

Applicants must be secondary school students (not university students) applying as first-year (freshman) students for the fall (August) 2017 semester

Applicants must have a 95 TOEFL iBT, 7.0 IELTS or 600 paper-based TOEFL (or above)

Applicants must be international students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Application Process: Interested applicants should follow the following steps:

Complete the online AU EGLS application and Questions 1-4.

Submit a bank letter and the AU Certification of Finances (AU CFIS) form – each demonstrating a minimum of U.S.$4,000. These can be sent by fax to +1-202-885-1025. Examples of bank letters and the AU CFIS form template

Submit your official TOEFL or IELTS score results if available (see preferred scores above). These can be scanned and emailed to admissionsdocuments@american.edu. International Admissions will call ETS or IELTS to verify scores on your behalf.

Complete and submit the Common Application or Coalition Application, together with all supporting documents per checklist by AU EGLS priority deadline of December 15, 2018, or by January 15, 2019 at the latest. Please note that students who do not submit a complete application packet with all supporting documents by the deadline will not be reviewed.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)