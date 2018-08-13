Cristiano Ronaldo Mobbed By Juventus Fans During Friendly (Photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo was the main man during Juventus’ traditional friendly with the Club’s B team and security had to step in after several fans invaded the pitch to meet their new signing.

Ronaldo shocked everyone this summer by agreeing to leave Real Madrid for Juventus in a £105m deal.After being given a break due to his World Cup participation, Juventus fans were able to witness the 33-year-old in action wearing the famous black and white strip.

Just five thousand fans were in the stadium in Villar Perosa, an estate owned by the Agnelli family which has hosted the friendly since 1955.

It took Ronaldo just eight minutes to get on the scoresheet for the first time in a Juventus shirt after Bernardeschi played a ball over the top to put the forward through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

And having Ronaldo in such close proximity was too much for some fans as they managed to invade the pitch, rushing up to Ronaldo for photos.

One fan could be spotted wrapping his arms around the five-time Champions League winner.

But Ronaldo looked composed as he happily posed for photos with a few of them before the supporters were whisked away by security.

