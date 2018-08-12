Ongoing Recruitment at The Kaduna State Civil Service Commission ( 14 Positions )- Apply Now
The Kaduna State Civil Service Commission through the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the Officer Cadre position below in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry:
Method of Application
Agricultural Officer – Grade II
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Category:
Range Management
Agronomist
Placement: Grade Level 08
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Educational Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric. or B.Sc. Agronomy from a recognized University.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
Not older than 35years.
Possession of relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Principal Agricultural Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category: Agronomist
Placement: Grade Level 12
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric./B.Sc. Agronomy from a recognized University.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
A minimum of Ten years’ post-qualification cognate experience.
Not older than 45 years.
Possession of M.Sc. Agric/Agronomy and relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Higher Agricultural Superintendent
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category:
Crop Protection Officers
Horticulturists
Agric. Extension Specialists
Placement: Grade Level 08
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Educational Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of HND. Agric. (Crop Protection) from a recognized Institution.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
Not older than 35years.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Senior Agricultural Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category:
Crop Protection Officers
Horticulturists
Soil Scientists
Agricultural Economists
Placement: Grade Level 10
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric. Economics from a recognized University.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
A minimum of Six years’ post-qualification cognate experience.
Not older than 40 years.
Possession of M.Sc. Agric. Economics and other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Land Resource Officer – Grade II
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category: Land Resource Officer
Placement: Grade Level 08
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Sc. Surveying/Geo-Informatics from a recognized Institution.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
Not older than 35years.
Possession of professional body membership certificate.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Agricultural Officer – Grade I
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience3 years
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category:
Agric. Extension Specialists
Agricultural Economist
Placement: Grade Level 09
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Sc. Agric. or B.Agric. Economics from a recognized Institution.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
A minimum of Three years’ post-qualification cognate experience.
Not older than 40 years.
Possession of other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Produce Officer – Grade I
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category: Produce Officers
Placement: Grade Level 09
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Educational Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric. or B.Sc. (Crop Production) and B.Sc in Biological Science from a recognized University.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
A minimum of Three years post qualification cognates experience
Not older than 40 years.
Possession of M.Sc Agric (Crop Protection)/ M.Sc Biological Science and other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Irrigation Officer – Grade I
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience3 years
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category: Irrigation Specialists
Placement: Grade Level 09
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Sc. or B.Engr. (Irrigation or Water Engineering) from a recognized University.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
A minimum of Three years’ post-qualification cognate experience.
Not older than 40years.
Membership of relevant professional bodies.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Higher Produce Superintendent
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category: Produce Officers
Placement: Grade Level 08
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of HND. in Agric. (Crop Protection) from a recognized Institution.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
Not older than 35years.
Possession of other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Senior Livestock Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category: Livestock Officers/Animal Scientists
Placement: Grade Level 10
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Educational Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric. or B.Sc. (Animal Science, Animal Production and Animal Production and Animal Husbanda) from a recognized University.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
A Minimum of Six years post qualification cognates experience
Not older than 45 years.
Possession of M.Sc Agric (Livestock) will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Animal Laboratory Technologist – Grade II
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category: Range Management Officers
Placement: Grade Level 08
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Educational Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of HND. in Animal Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institution.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
Not older than 35years.
Registered with the Medical Laboratory Technology of Nigeria.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Higher Irrigation Superintendent
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationKaduna
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Category: Irrigation Specialist
Placement: Grade Level 08
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Educational Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of HND. Engr. (Irrigation or Water Engineering) from a recognized Institution.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
Not older than 35 years.
Possession of other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Higher Livestock Superintendent
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category: Livestock Officers/Animal Scientists
Placement: Grade Level 08
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Educational Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of HND (Animal Production or Animal Health) from a recognized Institution.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
Not older than 35years.
Possession of other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Principal Livestock Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience10 years
LocationKaduna
Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied
Category: Livestock Officers/Animal Scientists
Placement: Grade Level 12
Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable
Educational Requirements
Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Sc. or B. Agric. (Animal Science, Animal Production and Animal Husbandry) from a recognized University.
NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.
A minimum of Ten years’ post-qualification cognate experience.
Not older than 45years.
Membership of relevant professional bodies.
Possession of M.Sc. Agric. (Livestock) will be an added advantage.
Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should submit Handwritten Application with all relevant documents to:
The Chairman,
Civil Service Commission,
No.15, Kanta Road,
Kaduna State.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
