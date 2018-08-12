Ongoing Recruitment at The Kaduna State Civil Service Commission ( 14 Positions )- Apply Now

The Kaduna State Civil Service Commission through the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the Officer Cadre position below in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry:

Method of Application

Agricultural Officer – Grade II

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Category:

Range Management

Agronomist

Placement: Grade Level 08

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Educational Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric. or B.Sc. Agronomy from a recognized University.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

Not older than 35years.

Possession of relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Principal Agricultural Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category: Agronomist

Placement: Grade Level 12

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric./B.Sc. Agronomy from a recognized University.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

A minimum of Ten years’ post-qualification cognate experience.

Not older than 45 years.

Possession of M.Sc. Agric/Agronomy and relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Higher Agricultural Superintendent

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category:

Crop Protection Officers

Horticulturists

Agric. Extension Specialists

Placement: Grade Level 08

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Educational Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of HND. Agric. (Crop Protection) from a recognized Institution.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

Not older than 35years.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Senior Agricultural Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category:

Crop Protection Officers

Horticulturists

Soil Scientists

Agricultural Economists

Placement: Grade Level 10

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric. Economics from a recognized University.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

A minimum of Six years’ post-qualification cognate experience.

Not older than 40 years.

Possession of M.Sc. Agric. Economics and other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Land Resource Officer – Grade II

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category: Land Resource Officer

Placement: Grade Level 08

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Sc. Surveying/Geo-Informatics from a recognized Institution.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

Not older than 35years.

Possession of professional body membership certificate.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Agricultural Officer – Grade I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category:

Agric. Extension Specialists

Agricultural Economist

Placement: Grade Level 09

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Sc. Agric. or B.Agric. Economics from a recognized Institution.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

A minimum of Three years’ post-qualification cognate experience.

Not older than 40 years.

Possession of other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Produce Officer – Grade I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category: Produce Officers

Placement: Grade Level 09

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Educational Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric. or B.Sc. (Crop Production) and B.Sc in Biological Science from a recognized University.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

A minimum of Three years post qualification cognates experience

Not older than 40 years.

Possession of M.Sc Agric (Crop Protection)/ M.Sc Biological Science and other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Irrigation Officer – Grade I

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category: Irrigation Specialists

Placement: Grade Level 09

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Sc. or B.Engr. (Irrigation or Water Engineering) from a recognized University.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

A minimum of Three years’ post-qualification cognate experience.

Not older than 40years.

Membership of relevant professional bodies.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Higher Produce Superintendent

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category: Produce Officers

Placement: Grade Level 08

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of HND. in Agric. (Crop Protection) from a recognized Institution.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

Not older than 35years.

Possession of other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Senior Livestock Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category: Livestock Officers/Animal Scientists

Placement: Grade Level 10

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Educational Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Agric. or B.Sc. (Animal Science, Animal Production and Animal Production and Animal Husbanda) from a recognized University.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

A Minimum of Six years post qualification cognates experience

Not older than 45 years.

Possession of M.Sc Agric (Livestock) will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Animal Laboratory Technologist – Grade II

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category: Range Management Officers

Placement: Grade Level 08

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Educational Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of HND. in Animal Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institution.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

Not older than 35years.

Registered with the Medical Laboratory Technology of Nigeria.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Higher Irrigation Superintendent

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationKaduna

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Category: Irrigation Specialist

Placement: Grade Level 08

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Educational Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of HND. Engr. (Irrigation or Water Engineering) from a recognized Institution.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

Not older than 35 years.

Possession of other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Higher Livestock Superintendent

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category: Livestock Officers/Animal Scientists

Placement: Grade Level 08

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Educational Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of HND (Animal Production or Animal Health) from a recognized Institution.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

Not older than 35years.

Possession of other relevant professional certification will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Principal Livestock Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationKaduna

Job FieldAgriculture / Agro-Allied

Category: Livestock Officers/Animal Scientists

Placement: Grade Level 12

Nature of Appointment: Permanent and Pensionable

Educational Requirements

Candidate must possess a minimum of B.Sc. or B. Agric. (Animal Science, Animal Production and Animal Husbandry) from a recognized University.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

A minimum of Ten years’ post-qualification cognate experience.

Not older than 45years.

Membership of relevant professional bodies.

Possession of M.Sc. Agric. (Livestock) will be an added advantage.

Good and effective communication skills with Computer literacy.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should submit Handwritten Application with all relevant documents to:

The Chairman,

Civil Service Commission,

No.15, Kanta Road,

Kaduna State.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

