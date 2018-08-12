Latest Recruitment at British High Commission (BHC) – Apply Now

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds.

Ref No.: 12/18 ABJ

Location: Abuja

Grade: A2 (L)

Type of Position: Permanent

Start Date: 1st October 2018

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Operations and Corporate Services)

Job Subcategory: Corporate Services Support

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)

Main purpose of job:

To support the effective day to day running of BHC Abuja’s transport team, providing a quality and efficient service to staff and stakeholders in compliance with FCO policy and post regulations

Roles and Responsibilities

Manage all transport booking requests for the 1HMG Network in Abuja providing a courteous and efficient service for over 300 staff and visitors, including fleet management and deployment of 60+ vehicles.

Line manage transport staff and prepare job rosters for a combined pool of 25 drivers using improved electronic booking systems, new driver shift patterns and ensure daily maintenance checks on vehicles are properly documented in line with post regulations.

Lead liaison with 1HMG officers and FCO drivers based at BHC Abuja’s subordinate posts in Kano, Kaduna, Enugu and Maiduguri on all Transport matters.

Provide first line support and engagement to a range of transport customers/stakeholders, responding adequately to general enquiries and feedback (including complaints) promptly and professionally.

Undertake a range of financial duties for the Transport section and assist the Transport Manager in budget management, forecasting, procurement planning, checking claims, accurate customer billing, record keeping and periodic reporting on all invoices and expenditure.

Provide senior management with Management Information (MI) on the Transport Section’s operations to enable timely reporting of Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) and improved customer communication.

Assist with the planning and co-ordination of logistical arrangements for VIP visits and up-country journeys in conjunction with key stakeholders.

Substitute for the B3 Transport Manager during absences and undertake an extensive range of those duties.

Essential Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Previous experience in Transport or Logistical Management

Experience of managing a large team to deliver a quality service in a high pressure environment

A good command of English language – both verbally and in writing.

Flexible approach to problem solving with an ability to think on their feet

Demonstrate good interpersonal skills

A self-starter able to work with minimal supervision

Good organisational skills – capable of working quickly and accurately

Budgeting and financial management experience

Proficient use of Microsoft Office tools

Desirable Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Relevant training records / certificates in Transport, General Administration, Customer Services.

Familiar with the Nigerian transport system and the Abuja road networks

Possess a valid driver’s licence

Required Competencies:

Making Effective Decisions, Leading and Communicating, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace.

Starting Monthly Salary

N438,934.

Administrative Officer, Counter-Terrorism

Ref No: 13/18 ABJ

Location: Abuja

Grade: A2 (L)

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)

Job Subcategory: Chancery

Type of Position: Fixed Term

Duration of Post: 12 months

Start Date: 1st September, 2018

Main Purpose of Job

The CT Administrator provides support across the mission’s CT work

They will report to the Head of CT Team and be responsible for providing support across the section, including the CT Police Liaison Officer (CTPLOs) and Aviation Security Liaison Officer (ASLO)

The successful candidate will need excellent administration skills, and to be able to prioritise and cope well under pressure

On any given day, they will be working to a variety of Chancery colleagues and across various projects, with changing circumstances and priorities

They will need to be proactive (for example, resolving issues by a telephone call or visit where more appropriate), have good judgement (including knowing when to escalate issues to team members) and be highly organised, keeping track of deadlines and requests

This will be a varied and interesting position – the jobholder can expect to get a good background on CT and aviation security work across the mission

As well as the core duties set out in the job description, there will be scope to get out and about and more directly involved in your CT colleagues’ work, including on supporting deliver training or crisis exercising.

Roles and Responsibilities

Routine administrative support including bulk printing/photocopying/collating briefing or training packs

Meeting co-ordination, including booking internal or external rooms, making diary appointments or invitations and arranging IT/catering/etc as required

Arranging programmes for official visitors, including making flight and hotel bookings, facilitating visas, and passing on information to visitors on issues such as security, invoicing etc.

General support to the team including co-ordinating stationery orders, transport requests, IT requests, drafting of meeting agendas, invitations or other documents as required.

Information management including managing the shared folder and ensuring paper and electronic filing, storage and security of documents (particularly key documents such as briefings, contracts, invoices)

Establishing and maintaining a contacts list for Chancery CT colleagues.

Supporting CTPLO work within Nigeria and the region including travel and accommodation bookings, and processing of expense claims.

Supporting ASLO work within Nigeria and the region including travel and accommodation bookings, organising logistics for Capacity Development events and drafting of Note Verbales and other official correspondence.

Ensuring ASLO Department for Transport expenditure records in-country are kept up to date and in line with FCO and DfT processes. Manage any programme budget and office expense reconciliation.

Monitoring and assessing local media and other sources for news and developments in aviation security.

Supporting Head of CT Team, including co-ordinating travel and appointments within Nigeria and the region and providing policy/stakeholder management support as delegated.

Overall, co-ordinating administrative activities to ensure that the day-to-day operational needs of the team are met

Essential Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Experience of providing administrative support in a busy working environment

A high level of oral and written English skills

Strong organisational skills including attending to detail, keeping track of deadlines, and ability to manage own work with limited supervision

Strong collaborative and interpersonal skills including professional and confident communication with external stakeholders and team members

IT skills including in MS Office applications Word and Excel.

Desirable Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Prior experience of working with the UK or other governments, NGOs or similar oganisations

Additional IT skills including PowerPoint

Project management skills or experience

Knowledge / interest in counter-terrorism and aviation security issues in Nigeria

Required Competencies:

Seeing the Big Picture, Collaborating and Partnering, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace

Starting Monthly Salary

N438,934.

