Contractor (Haulage Services) at the U.S. Embassy – Apply Here

The U.S. Embassy, Abuja, is seeking to employ a suitable and qualified candidate for the position below:

Contractor (Haulage Services)

Job TypeFull Time

Qualification

LocationAbuja

Job FieldConsultancy LogisticsDetails

The U.S. Embassy, Abuja seeks for experienced and qualified contractor to provide standard haulage services to its offices in Abuja.

The contractor shall possess all permits, licenses, and any other requirements necessary for the provision of these services under this contract, all at no additional cost to the Embassy.

The contractor shall perform this contract in accordance with local laws.

The contractor shall provide evidence of past and present records of similar services to reputable organizations.

Qualifications

In order for prospective contractors to be considered for the solicitation process, they must meet the following qualifications:

Must provide all requisite licenses, certifications, or accreditation.

Must provide proof of experience, past performance, customers’ names, addresses and contact numbers of previous contractors for whom similar services were provided

Evidence that the offeror operates an established business in Abuja and Lagos with permanent addresses and telephone no(s) respectively

Evidence of adequate financial capability to handle the service.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Expression of Interest to: abujaprobids@state.gov

