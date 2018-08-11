Project Scheduler at Funtay Global Resources Ltd – Apply Here

Funtay Global Resources Ltd, an oil and gas energy solutions company, is seeking a Project Scheduler to join our team in Lagos, Nigeria.

Project Scheduler

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience4 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / TechnicalQualifications:

OND/HND/BSc/MSc in Engineering or any other relevant major

Should have 4+ years experience in project controls, project management, or scheduling

Must be proficient in Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel

Description:

Develop, establish, and maintain all aspects of planning and scheduling efforts relative to Funtay’s involvement in various projects in the upstream, midstream, downstream, and logistics sector. Examples of projects involved in would be drilling, gas plant installation/commissioning/operations, modular refinery installation/commissioning/operations, marine logistics, gas sales, etc.

Organize, implement, and maintain a schedule management system supporting identified projects and their plans.

Collaborate with commercial team to help with special projects, reports and analysis of information.

Define scope of work to develop and update detailed schedule, cost information and identification of variances from original plan.

Assist to set up tasks and sub tasks to ensure satisfactory realization of project contract/agreement requirements as scheduled.

Review contracts/agreements for scheduling needs and provide timelines to ensure project schedules show appropriate details.

Develop and update weekly short interval schedule working with field staff, supervisors, management, and engineers.

Suggest management of risks affecting profit, cost, schedule, and client relations

Champion continuous improvement.

Method of Application

Send CV in PDF format to recruitment@funtay-ng.com. Please state your gross monthly salary expectation. Applications without this will be rejected.

