Programmers at Sahara Group Limited – Apply Here

Programmers at Sahara Group Limited
Sahara Group nutures businesses in the energy sector. These companies operate essentially within the energy industry and its associated sub-sectors.
The Group consists of individuals, who are determined to make a positive impact on the business environment.Programmer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience2 – 4 years
Location : Nigeria
Job FieldICT / Computer
Qualification/ Experience
B.Sc. degree in Computer science or related field
2-4years application development experience
Experience building and integrating applications
Experience in Test- Driven development
Knowledge /Skills:
Proficient in Python, PHP and JavaScript
Working Knowledge of Java, C++ and C#, HTML, CSS
Familiar with concepts of MCV, JDBC, and RESTful API development and web security
Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite (World, Excel, PowerPoint).
Method of Application
Applicants should send their Applications to: Recruiter@sahara-group.com
