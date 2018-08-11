Programmers at Sahara Group Limited – Apply Here

Sahara Group nutures businesses in the energy sector. These companies operate essentially within the energy industry and its associated sub-sectors.

The Group consists of individuals, who are determined to make a positive impact on the business environment.Programmer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 – 4 years

Location : Nigeria

Job FieldICT / Computer

Qualification/ Experience

B.Sc. degree in Computer science or related field

2-4years application development experience

Experience building and integrating applications

Experience in Test- Driven development

Knowledge /Skills:

Proficient in Python, PHP and JavaScript

Working Knowledge of Java, C++ and C#, HTML, CSS

Familiar with concepts of MCV, JDBC, and RESTful API development and web security

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite (World, Excel, PowerPoint).

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications to: Recruiter@sahara-group.com

