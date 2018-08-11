Chevron – Mooring Masters Recruitment at Northern Marine Manning Services Limited – Apply Here

Northern Marine Manning Services Limited – We provide and manage high quality marine and offshore personnel for our industry-leading clients.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience5 years

Location : Nigeria

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Job Description

Chevron Shipping is seeking applications for Mooring Masters.

Based in our West Africa terminal operations, on a rotational schedule, our Mooring Masters are involved in the safe berthing/unberthing of vessels to Single Point Mooring (Buoy and FPSO Tandem), Conventional Buoy Moorings, Side by Side operations (using multi tug assistance) and to fixed berths including supervision of cargo operations and berth maintenance activities.

Requirements

Applicants are required to have a Master Mariner Certificate of Competency (Unlimited) with Dangerous Cargo Endorsement (Oil) with a minimum of 5 years’ experience as Mooring Master in safe berthing of tankers at offshore terminals.

Remuneration

Chevron is a Global Energy Company and offers a world class compensation package

Highly competitive total remuneration package that includes salary in US Dollars with exchange rate protection and performance-based annual bonus.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: chevronshipping.recruitment@stena.com

