Chevron – Mooring Masters Recruitment at Northern Marine Manning Services Limited – Apply Here

Chevron – Mooring Masters Recruitment
Northern Marine Manning Services Limited – We provide and manage high quality marine and offshore personnel for our industry-leading clients.
Managing an 8000+ multinational pool of highly trained personnel, we are resourced, experienced and prepared to meet any crewing requirements at very short notice.Chevron – Mooring Master
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationMBA/MSc/MA
Experience5 years
Location : Nigeria
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Job Description
Chevron Shipping is seeking applications for Mooring Masters.
Based in our West Africa terminal operations, on a rotational schedule, our Mooring Masters are involved in the safe berthing/unberthing of vessels to Single Point Mooring (Buoy and FPSO Tandem), Conventional Buoy Moorings, Side by Side operations (using multi tug assistance) and to fixed berths including supervision of cargo operations and berth maintenance activities.
Requirements
Applicants are required to have a Master Mariner Certificate of Competency (Unlimited) with Dangerous Cargo Endorsement (Oil) with a minimum of 5 years’ experience as Mooring Master in safe berthing of tankers at offshore terminals.
Remuneration
Chevron is a Global Energy Company and offers a world class compensation package
Highly competitive total remuneration package that includes salary in US Dollars with exchange rate protection and performance-based annual bonus.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: chevronshipping.recruitment@stena.com
