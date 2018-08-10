See The Identical Twins Who Fooled The Iphone X Face ID

They said the new biometric authentication Face ID is the best in the world and the most secure but I’m quite sure when they made that statement they didn’t expect popular media outlets like Mashable to break into the security feature so easily.

Mashable were able to find not just a single set of twins but two sets of identical twins who are very capable of making a fool out of the much touted security feature.Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that the iPhone X Face ID feature is not secure, as a matter of fact it is the most secure of all the phones right now but not as much as it being advertised. When Apple unveiled Face ID feature, it did warn, however, that its 1-in-1 million false acceptance rate might be somewhat lower if presented with two people with very similar DNA. In other words, siblings or identical twins gave the system problems. There are many identical twins all over the world who can trick the Face ID and unlock the iPhone X but it is way more secure than that of smartphones like OnePlus 6 which can be fooled by a printed selfie of your face.

The Franklin brothers are so identical to the point where sometimes their friends, siblings and even their parents gets confused. If their own parents can get confused and can’t really tell which one is which, then why won’t technology be confused ?

In this amazing video, one of the twins registered his face with the iPhone X face ID and his twin brother tried to unlock it with his own face. Apple face ID couldn’t tell the difference between the two brothers and the iPhone X was unlocked ! To be very sure, they tried it again for the second time and the iPhone X unlocked again ! Crazy I must tell you, one of the twin even laughed and told his brother he was going to steal all his data. Funny, for now if you know your twin will easily trick your iPhone with his or her face, maybe you should use the good old password feature for your own peace of mind and we hope in future Apple develops the Face ID to be able to differentiate between identical twins.

