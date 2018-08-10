Orebro University Scholarships In Sweden 2019 – Apply Here

Applications are invited for the Orebro University Scholarship Program Which is awarded to Interested applicants who wants to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The Örebro University Scholarship programme is aimed at top academic students from countries outside the European Union, European Economic Area and Switzerland, who are required to pay tuition fees for studies.Application Deadline: 31st January 2019

Eligible Countries: European Union, European Economic Area and Switzerland

Type: Masters

Eligibility:

Applicants must Have financial difficulty to finance graduate university education and,

Applicants must Have leadership/community giveback experience or potential.

Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program

Applicants must be academically talented

How To Apply: Email scholarship@oru.se for application process

Visit The Official Website For More Information

