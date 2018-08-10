Operations Manager at AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited – Apply Here
AACE Foods is into processing, packaging, marketing and distribution of nutritious and tasty food products made from the best of West Africa’s fruits, herbs, vegetables and cereals.
The main product lines consist of spices, spreads, sauces and complimentary food that excite and satisfy institutional, commercial and retail customers across Nigeria.Operations Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience5 years
LocationOgun
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Job Description
Monitor and analyze the current operating system and work out strategy to improve units’ and organizations efficiency.
Track and measure staff performance and contribution level and make recommendations
Recruit, train, supervise and appraise Human Resource
Set and review annual budgets and schedule allocations
Ensure all operations are done correctly and in the most cost effective manner, aligning with specifications and quality requirements
Develop prioritized action plans (short, medium and long term) to focus on value added opportunities.
Training, developing and launching teams and translating analysis into SMART targets for action.
Provide tactical direction and leadership to all operations staff that includes inspection of daily operations, providing support in solving problems, and seeking process and system improvements.
Maintain and grow a behavioral based performance management culture that emphasizes accountability, engagement and innovation.
Utilize systems and reporting to understand and meet safety, quality and performance metrics
Education & Experience
A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, operations based programs or other related programs.
Applicants should have at least 5 years of relevant work experience.
Required Skills:
Ability to communicate and relate effectively with all cadre of persons
Ability to select a good team and motivate team members to produce desired results.
Proactive, thinking ahead of problems and trouble-shooting before they arise
Quick to take initiative and deliver innovative strategic solutions
Possess budget management skills
Having a consistently refreshed understanding of customer behavior
Possess strong analytical abilities and reporting skills.
Good knowledge of Microsoft office.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: info@aacefoods.com
